Watch: Candace Cameron Bure’s Daughter Natasha Opens up About Their Relationship

Candace Cameron Bure is more than just your typical mom. According to her daughter Natasha, Bure is “cool” and “hip.”

Natasha, 18, opened up about her relationship with her mom while promoting her new book, Let’s Be Real: Living Life as an Open and Honest You.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“She’s like a cool mom,” Natasha tells Entertainment Tonight. “She’s hip, but she’s strict. Like, she’s definitely strict.”

In total mom fashion, the Fuller House star added, “You’re darn right I’m strict!”

MORE: Candace Cameron Bure and Daughter Natasha Get in an Adorable Fight on Instagram

It appears Natasha may want to follow in her mom’s footsteps when it comes to her “type” in men. During her daughter’s interview, Candace, who has been married to former pro hockey player Valeri Bure since 1996, can be heard saying, “You’re looking for a hockey player.”

In her book, the former Voice contestant says she’s never had a boyfriend.

However, Candace has complete faith in her daughter that she will find the right man. “I’m happy she’s a very strong, young woman and is choosing wisely of whom she’d like to date,” the mother of three said.

[H/T / Twitter / @etnow]

Related:

Candace Cameron Bure Hopes to Instill Positive Body Image in Her Children

Watch: Candace Cameron Bure’s Daughter Natasha Eliminated from ‘The Voice’

Candace Cameron Bure Changed Her Signature Blonde ‘Do for a New Look