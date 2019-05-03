Prince Harry Cancels Netherlands Trip Sparking Meghan Markle, Baby’s Birth Chatter

Prince Harry has canceled his trip abroad to the Netherlands as the world awaits the arrival of the royal baby.

Harry had been set to travel to the Netherlands on Wednesday, May 8, and Thursday, May 9, undertaking an official engagement in Amsterdam before traveling to The Hague.

In a statement to the Mirror, a spokesman confirmed that the Duke of Sussex would no longer be partaking in his May 8 travels, though he is currently still scheduled to appear at The Hague on May 9, where he will launch the one year countdown to the 2020 Invictus Games.

“Due to the logistical planning for the travelling press to cover visits and engagements by The Royal Family, we have taken the decision to postpone The Duke of Sussex’s scheduled visit to Amsterdam on Wednesday 8th May 2019,” the spokesman said. “The Duke is currently scheduled to travel to The Hague on Thursday 9th May for the launch of the Invictus Games The Hague 2020 as planned.”

The abrupt change in plans comes as royal baby watch remains in high alert, with Markle currently well into her third trimester and set to give birth at any minute, and suggests that the soon-to-be father is anticipating the birth of his first child to take place next week.

Such a theory would be supporter the schedule’s of other members of the Royal Family, who have no scheduled engagements, aside from the Queen’s presentation of service of the Royal Victorian Order today, until next week. Currently, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall are set to visit Germany on May 7 for a three-day tour.

As the days continue to pass and news of the royal baby’s arrival remains absent, many have begun to suspect that baby Sussex has already been born, something that could also be backed by the Netherlands trip being canceled as Harry may wish to spend some more time with his newborn.

That theory is so prominent that some bookmakers have suspended betting on Markle’s due date.

“We’ve suspended betting on which day Harry and Meghan’s baby will arrive following a huge increase in wagers this evening, which indicate to us that someone knows something – and perhaps the child is already born,” a spokesman for bookmaker Paddy Power said. “That, combined with the rumors and speculation, has us convinced that the royal arrival has already happened, and if the betting is anything to go by, it’s almost certainly a baby girl.”

Despite the speculation, Buckingham Palace has not yet even confirmed that Markle is in labor, as had been done during Kate Middleton’s pregnancy.