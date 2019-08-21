Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Third Nanny Leak

Weeks after she was hired to care for little Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s third nanny has been pictured for the first time. The unidentified woman was spotted boarding a private jet with the couple as they paid a controversial visit to good friend Elton John in Nice, France earlier this month. The exact identity of the woman remains unclear.

Unlike royal tradition, nanny No. 3 reportedly does not live within the walls of Harry and Markle’s Windsor home of Frogmore Cottage, and instead lives somewhere else, as Markle prefers to take a more hands-on parenting approach.

The nanny will, however, be joining the family of three when they embark on their tour to South Africa next month, which will mark their first official tour as a family. During the tour, Harry is expected to also visit Angola and Malawi at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office as well as a “short working visit in Botswana on route to the other countries.” Markle and Archie, along with the nanny, will remain in South Africa during those visits.

While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s first two nannies ultimately left the position – the first fired for allegedly being “unprofessional” and the second for unknown reasons – sources close to the royal couple claim that the new nanny is a “godsend.”

“Meghan is a very hands-on mum but the new nanny is a godsend. She is extremely professional, with a number of nannying years under her belt, and has fitted into the family really well,” a source told the outlet. “She’s great with little Archie and just adores him. Harry and Meghan are very happy with her.”

While rumors have swirled regarding the high turnover rate of little Archie’s caretakers, with some claiming that Markle is too demanding or just outright refuses help, separate sources told The Sun that the new parents were instead taking their time to carefully find the perfect fit for their family.

“Often there are different needs at different stages of the baby’s life. The first nanny was a night nurse,” sources said. “But Harry and Meghan do not want to rush this or take any risks getting this decision right. It’s deeply personal and can depend on the needs of the baby and parents.”

Baby Archie arrived into the world on May 6, marking the couple’s first child and claiming his position as seventh in line to the British throne.