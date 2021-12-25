Natalia and Vanessa Bryant Bond in Heartwarming Ad Campaign Just in Time for Christmas

Kobe Bryant is smiling with pride from the heavens at his wife and Vanessa and eldest daughter Natalia. The mother-daughter duo are now in the world of beauty advertising and doing a good job at it. Kobe’s widow and daughter, who is now 18-year-olds and attending her freshman year at the University of Southern California, have teamed up for a new Lancome makeup commercial to promote the brand’s latest foundation. It’s the latest campaign the duo has taken part in.

The two look dynamic in the makeup, as Vanessa reminisces about her Natalia growing up. Vanessa even confesses she was in tears when she watched Natalia come down the stairs in preparation for her homecoming dance.

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://youtu.be/2lyb_idxclc

Since Kobe’s death in January 2020, Natalia has really grown into her own. In February of this year, she signed with IMG Models. “I have always been interested in fashion since a very young age,” Natalia said in a statement released on the agency’s Instagram account. “I have a love for the industry, and ever since I can remember, I wanted to model. There is a lot to learn, but I feel this is a great opportunity for me to learn and express myself creatively.”

She also posted to her own Instagram account about the new venture. “I am beyond thrilled and honored to be a part of the IMG family!” she added alongside some heart emoji. Vanessa also shared the news with excitement to her Instagram account, writing, “I’m so happy for you! I love you Nani!” Friends, family, and celebs the likes of Gigi Hadid and Ciara also shared the post to congratulate Natalia.

This year marks the second holiday season the Bryants are spending without Kobe and Gianna, their second daughter. The two perished in a helicopter crash, along with seven others, while on their way to a basketball game for Gianna’s team. Vanessa has since taken over the Mama Sports Foundation that Kobe started, renaming it Mamba and Mambacita in honor of Gianna, whom they affectionately called Gigi.