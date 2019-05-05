Meghan Markle Reportedly Past Due Date, May Be Induced on Tuesday

Meghan Markle has apparently not given birth and she may need to be induced.

The Sun reports that the Duchess of Sussex’s due date has passed and she is nearing the need for induction. This thwarts Markle’s plans for a natural birth at home.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Doctors have warned that Meghan may need to give birth at Frimley Park Hospital in Surrey, 15 miles from Frogmore Cottage, if there’s no progress in the next 48 hours,” The Sun’s Jenny Awford wrote on Sunday morning. “Induction can be offered seven to 10 days after the due date, although it can be left as late as two weeks if mum and baby are ‘well and fit.’”

The report also played up the fact that Markle’s pregnancy is considered geriatric, being as she is 37 years old. This could lead to complications for the mom-to-be, further strengthening the need for a hospital visit. However, the entire situation has been explicitly planned out with near constant medical advice being given to the former Suits actress.

“The plan has never changed, Meghan has been very clear what she wants. She is taking medical advice daily, and she and Harry are very flexible and will be guided by their team,” a source said. “When she goes into labour, she wants to remain at home for as long as possible but she’s in a situation where if something did go wrong and she had to be whisked to hospital, she would be.”

He or she added, “There have been some ridiculous things said about her birth plan. Yes, she would like a female-led delivery, but the suggestion that the Queen’s doctors have been banned is just not true. Alan Farthing and Guy Thorpe-Beeston are involved in the planning and in the team as a whole, and it just depends how it all goes on whether they’re needed.”

Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, have been waiting for the big moment all week, with her due date allegedly falling on April 28, based on on previous reports. At that time, the couple was said to be, “on standby but relaxed” and preparing for a natural birth.

“It won’t be long now. Meghan’s really excited. Of course she’s nervous like any first-time mum but she and Harry can’t wait,” a Sun source said. “She’s been preparing for the birth – she wants it to be as natural as possible – and so has been practicing hypnobirthing and breathing techniques with Harry.”

Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, is said to be with her daughter at the couple’s Frogmore Cottage home.

“It’s been a huge support having her mum by her side and now she’s just getting as much rest as she can,” the source said.

Photo Credit: Nigel Parry/USA Network