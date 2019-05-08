Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Pose in First Revealed Royal Baby Photo

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry showed off their baby boy for the first time on Wednesday, opting to skip the traditional photo opp on the steps of the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital. Instead, the couple shared their newborn at St. George’s Hall in Windsor Castle.

Wearing a white sleeveless Givenchy dress, Markle glowed as she stood next to husband Harry, who held their newborn son, swaddled in a white blanket, in his arms.

When asked what it’s like being a new mom, Markle said, “It’s magic. It’s pretty amazing. I have the best two guys in the world, so I’m really happy.”

She went on to say that Baby Sussex, whose name has not yet been announced, “has the sweetest temperament. He’s really calm.”

“I don’t know where he gets that from!” Harry added.

“He’s just a dream,” Markle gushed. “It’s been a special couple of days.”

Although the Duke and Duchess of Sussex skipped the royal tradition of debuting their baby on the steps of the Lindo Wing in London, which both Princess Diana and Kate Middleton did with their newborns, St. George’s Hall is special to Harry and Markle because that’s where they held their royal wedding reception. Fans will remember that Markle also wore a white Givenchy gown on that special day, as well.

Markle and Harry welcomed their son in the early morning on Monday, May 6. The couple decided to keep many of the detail surrounding his arrival private, but announced they’d be sharing more in the forthcoming days. Hours after the baby was born, Harry shared his joy with reporters.

“It’s been the most amazing experience I could ever possibly imagine. How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension. But we’re both absolutely thrilled and so grateful to all the love and support from everybody out there. It’s been amazing, so we just wanted to share this with everybody.”

“I haven’t been to many births, this is definitely my first birth,” he continued. “It was amazing, absolutely incredible. As I said, I’m so incredibly proud of my wife. As every father and parent would ever say, your baby is absolutely amazing, but this little thing is absolutely to die for, so I’m just over the moon.”

Photo credit: DOMINIC LIPINSKI / Contributor / Getty