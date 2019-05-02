Meghan Markle and Prince Harry: How Fans Will Know of Royal Baby’s Arrival

Royal baby watch is on high alert, but with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry choosing to keep details of their first child’s birth private, just how will royal fans know when the royal baby is born?

While the couple had announced in October that they were expecting their first child together, just months later, in April, it was announced that fans of the royal couple would largely be kept out of the loop as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sought privacy as they began their family.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very grateful for the goodwill they have received from people throughout the United Kingdom and around the world as they prepare to welcome their baby,” a statement from the palace read. “Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private. The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family.”

With news surrounding baby Sussex being kept under lock and key, many fans eager to celebrate the arrival of the newest royal have been left wondering how exactly they will know that the littlest prince or princess has arrived.

According to PEOPLE, baby Sussex’s arrival will most likely be announced on the duke and duchess’ recently created Instagram account, @sussexroyal, where the couple has been opening up to fans about their charitable works and daily lives.

It is expected that soon after the birth, Harry and Markle will take part in a photo op with their newborn on the grounds of Windsor Castle. The photos will then likely be shared on their Instagram account, giving followers their first look at baby Sussex.

The steps mark a stark move away from how the births of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s three children were announced. Long before Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis made their way into the world, it was known that they would be welcomed in St. Mary’s Lindo Wing, the traditional birthing suite for royals. Royal fans then got their first look at the little ones when the proud parents posed for family photos on the steps just outside of the Lindo Wing.

However, Harry and Markle have made it clear that they wish to keep their children out of the public eye, hence their recent move to Frogmore Cottage. Located on the grounds of Windsor Estate, the residence offers them a privacy they would not be afforded at Kensington Palace.