HGTV’s Nicole Curtis Opens up About Intense Custody Battle

Rehab Addict‘s Nicole Curtis has been thrust into a very public custody battle after an incredibly private pregnancy.

The mother of two welcomed a son with an on-again-off-boyfriend in 2015 and has since become embroiled in a custody dispute with him.

She and Shane Maguire have shared custody of 16-month-old Harper despite her efforts to gain sole custody. It has turned into a legal nightmare, Curtis revealed.

“I’ve had good relationships and positive experiences and I wish they were all like that, but unfortunately they aren’t,” Curtis told PEOPLE.

The restoration expert didn’t even want people knowing about her pregnancy to protect her son and has now found herself in the puplic eye due to the dispute.

“Having my newborn child’s face plastered all over social media . . . that wasn’t for me,” the HGTV star recalled. “It wasn’t anything strategic. It was just one of those moments where I was like, this isn’t anyone else’s time and space; this is mine.”

While the custody battle has been trying, she is confident they will sort everything out.

“I’ve always been a proponent of co-parenting and children first and it’s just kind of backfiring right now,” she said.

She won’t stop working towards a solution, however.

“If there’s one goal that’s out there for me it’s that time will heal some wounds here and I can have that relationship going forward for the baby,” she added.