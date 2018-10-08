Carrie Underwood Shows off Baby Bump in AMAs Rehearsal Photo

Carrie Underwood and her baby bump are rehearsing for her performance at the upcoming American Music Awards.

The country music superstar shared a photo to her Instagram, showing off her growing baby bump on Sunday for Tuesday’s upcoming awards ceremony. In the photo, she holds the microphone in the mic stand while closing her eyes.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Rehearsing for the @AMAs,” she captioned the photo.

Many of her nearly 8 million Instagram followers took to the post’s comment section to gush over her baby belly.

“Loving the baby bump!!!!” one person wrote.

“So cute with the belly! God bless!” another said.

“Omg… cutest bump ever!!” someone else said.

“Most beautiful baby bump and momma! So happy for you!” another wrote.

The 35-year-old mom is expecting her and husband Mike Fisher’s second child sometime in early 2019. She made the announcement in a sweet social media video in August.

“Mike and Isaiah and I are absolutely over the moon and excited to be adding another little fish to our pond,” Underwood said in the clip. “This has just been a dream come true, with album and with baby news and all that stuff, we’re so excited and so glad that you guys can share in this with us and be a part of this with us.”

While she did not give an expected due date, she announced that the tour to support her newly-released Cry Pretty album will not start until May 2019, which means the couple is expecting to welcome their new bundle of joy sometime before that.

Last month, Underwood revealed on CBS Sunday Morning that she suffered three miscarriages in the last two years while she and Fisher tried to expand their family.

“I’d kind of planned that 2017 was, you know, going to be the year that I work on new music, and I have a baby. We got pregnant early 2017, and didn’t work out,” Underwood told CBS Sunday Morning. “And that was the thing, in the beginning, it was like, ‘OK, God, we know this is, just wasn’t Your timing. And that is all right. We will bounce back and figure our way through it.’”

After that, she suffered another miscarriage in 2017 and one in early 2018.

“I had always been afraid to be angry because we are so blessed,” Underwood told CBS Sunday Morning. “And my son, Isaiah, is the sweetest thing. And he’s the best thing in the world. And I’m like, ‘If we can never have any other kids, that’s okay, because he’s amazing.’ And I have this amazing life. Like, really, what can I complain about? I can’t. I have an incredible husband, incredible friends, an incredible job, an incredible kid. Can I be mad? No.”

Underwood is scheduled to perform her song “Spinning Bottles” during Tuesday’s American Music Awards broadcast, which airs at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.