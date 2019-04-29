Did Buckingham Palace Just Reveal Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Baby’s Name? Fans Think So

The royal baby is due to make his or her entrance into the world any day now, and speculation about what Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will name their first child is at an all-time high. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been careful not to let any details slip, but royal fanatics seem to think Buckingham Palace may have accidentally made a huge reveal about the royal baby’s name.

On Monday, the Daily Star reported that a page on Buckingham Palace’s website is “reserved” for “Prince Arthur,” “Prince James,” and “Prince Alexander.” The information checks out. Attempts to visit www.royal.uk/prince-arthur, www.royal.uk/prince-james, or www.royal.uk/prince-alexander redirects Internet users to Buckingham Palace’s homepage. The same can not be said for other rumored royal baby names, which lead to a “page not found” message.

There’s been no shortage of speculation about the royal baby’s name and sex. It appears Markle, 37, and Prince Harry are as in the dark about some details as the public, however. During the Endeavour Fund Awards on February 7, the former Suits actress was filmed saying, “We don’t know,” when asked if she’s expecting a boy or a girl, according to Harper’s Bazaar. She went on to say that she and the Duke of Sussex opted not to find out.

“Yes, we decided to keep it a secret,” she said during the event.

That hasn’t stopped fans from speculating, digging into everything as a possible sign. Most recently, rumors swirled that Markle is expecting a girl after an Instagram fan page dug up an old interview the former actress did about a gift she purchased for her future daughter. In the interview, given to HELLO in 2015, Markle talked about an engraved Cartier watch she As a result, many were sure she was having a girl and naming her Mary.

“When I found out Suits had been picked up for our third season — which, at the time, felt like such a milestone — I totally splurged and bought the two-tone version [of the watch],” she told HELLO in the 2015 interview. “I had it engraved on the back, ‘To M.M. from M.M.’ And I plan to give it to my daughter one day.”

Social media isn’t the only place rife with royal baby name speculation. Bookies have seen an uptick in bets about the child’s name, William Hill told The Sun. Most people seem to believe Markle and Prince Harry, 34, are having a girl whom they’ll name Elizabeth or Diana, after the Duke of Sussex’s late mother. Rupert Adams, a spokesperson for the company told The Sun the latter is the “red hot favorite” with 10-1 odds. Victoria was another popular choice among betters.

Bets were placed on boy names as well, just in case. According to The Sun, Arthur is the favorite to win at 4-1 odds. Edward, James, and Phillip are not far behind.

At this time, nothing has been confirmed by Buckingham Palace. Everyone will just have to wait until the royal baby arrives to find out for sure whether it’s a boy or a girl, and what his or her Royal Highness is named.