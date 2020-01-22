Baby Archie’s Privacy Reportedly Plays a Role in Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Royal Exit

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s decision to exit as senior members of the Royal Family was reportedly the result of their wish to afford their 8-month old son Archie a more private life. According to sources close to the couple who spoke to TMZ, the Duchess of Sussex, who married Harry with the expectation she’d be entering a much more public life, was surprised when she found herself and Archie facing much more scrutiny from both the press and the public.

Following little Archie’s birth, British papers reportedly expected much easier access to the newest royal and were anticipating being able to publish photos of the little one in the same manner that they had with Prince William and Kate Middleton’s three children. Additionally, taxpayers felt that their contribution to the family afforded them a certain level of rights to details about the couple’s lives.

Although the Sussex’s were advised by royal “higher-ups” to be more “forthcoming” about releasing photos of and additional information on Archie, they pushed back, wanting to be private with their son. It was the media and public outrage over Archie’s private christening that was reportedly the final straw for Markle and one of the many reasons she and her husband made the decision to step away from their royal duties.

“They think if the British public aren’t contributing financially then they don’t have the same right to comment on their private life,” a source told the outlet.

The report comes as little surprise. Ever since little Archie’s May 2019 arrival, the young couple have made efforts to keep their son out of the spotlight, even going so far as forgoing the typical post-birth outing on the steps of the hospital, as has become tradition in recent decades. The couple instead waited until May 8 to formally introduce their little one to the world.

Around the same time, it was also revealed that the duke and duchess had chosen to forgo the courtesy title of His Royal Highness (HRH) or prince, instead opting for their son to simply be known as Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

Since then, the seventh in line to the British Throne has only been spotted on a handful of occasions, and mom and dad have only given brief tidbits of information about their little one.

Now residing on Vancouver Island as they begin their “transition” away from the royal family, Harry and Markle are growing even more fierce in their efforts to keep their lives private. Lawyers for the couple reportedly sent a cease and desist letter to British press on Tuesday stating that legal action will be taken if they publish or purchase recent photos taken of Markle and Archie enjoying a walk. According to the letter, the paparazzi pose “serious safety concerns” not only to the family of three, but also the public.