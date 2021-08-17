'American Idol' Alum Syesha Mercado's Child Custody Battle Prompts Help From Kim Kardashian and More

American Idol alum Syesha Mercado got some high-profile help in her campaign to get her children back from government custody this weekend. Mercado's story has been going viral over the last month, and on Sunday it reached the sphere of reality star Kim Kardashian. Kardashian posted an Instagram Story on Saturday urging her followers to spread the word. Mercado brought her 15-month-old son Amen'Ra to a hospital in Florida on March 11, in the hopes of getting help and supplemental fluids as he made the transition from extended breastfeeding to formula. According to Mercado's various posts, her son was taken from her without explanation, and then she was informed that he had been placed into foster care. Authorities claimed that she had refused potentially life-saving treatment for the baby and that he was dangerously malnourished showing signs of neglect. Mercado said that neither of these things is true. Part of the reason for that initial visit was that Mercado was pregnant at the time. As she campaigned for help getting Amen'Ra home, things got even worse as authorities forcibly took her infant daughter away from her too. Now, she is seeking help getting both of them home. Kardashian is among the many high-profile figures speaking out for Mercado, and shining a light on the entire system of Child Protective Services in Florida. Here is a look at what they are saying.

Kardashian's Take Everyone please read and spread this story is absolutely heartbreaking. How a mother could go and seek help for her baby that is not wanting to eat, they take the baby into foster care and remove her newborn baby with no reports of abuse @Syesha https://t.co/OhVndrWKyo pic.twitter.com/2BwUnEgpqM — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 14, 2021 Kardashian posted an Instagram Story this weekend, tagging Mercado. It read: "Everyone please read and spread this story is absolutely heartbreaking. How a mother could go and seek help for her baby that is not wanting to eat, they take the baby into foster care and remove her newborn baby with no reports of abuse." Kardashian posted the same words on Twitter with a link to Mercado's website. In addition to Kardashian's status as a celebrity, she also has a burgeoning legal career and has already weighed in on some major cases around the country. However, some fans thought she should have gone further by urging her followers to donate to Mercado's cause or call the Florida courts on her behalf. prevnext

Mercado's Response Rt: #BRINGRAHOME — Syesha Mercado (@Syesha) August 9, 2021 Mercado has not responded to Kardashian's posts on social media, though she has been actively engaging on multiple platforms since the posts went up. She has retweeted other supporters, but not Kardashian just yet. prevnext

'Medical Kidnapping' View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenny Taylor (@gentlerespectfulparenting) The Medical Kidnapping Of Amen ‘Ra (Part 2) Watch the full video on IGTV https://t.co/o4WkuVMAhv pic.twitter.com/Wt3ndvSloy — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 15, 2021 Kardashian then reposted a two-part informative video from an account called Gentle Respectful Parenting. It explains the process critics have dubbed "medical kidnapping" in detail, assuring first-time readers that it is exactly as intense as it sounds. prevnext

Context Take Action today to help #BringRaHome https://t.co/Fru90KoGIZ — Syesha Mercado (@Syesha) August 9, 2021 Like others hearing the story for the first time, Kardashian seemed to get Mercado's tale in the context of the ongoing Florida CPS investigation. The USA Today Network published an extensive investigative report on the system, indicating that many children are removed from their parents' or guardians' care with little justification, causing immense strife for the families. The report specifically examined Dr. Sally Smith, who took ordered Mercado's children to be taken into custody, but other doctors were implicated as well. prevnext

Mercado's Background For those in need of a refresher, Mercado is best known for being the third-place runner-up on American Idol Season 7, which aired in 2008. She competed against winner David Cook and runner-up David Archuleta, the latter of whom has spoken out in her favor as well. Mercado went on to a successful career in the theater, a stint on Broadway and other prominent works in the music industry as well. According to her GoFundMe page, her partner, Tyron Deener, is "an educator and youth service professional working in the Foster system." prevnext

Video View this post on Instagram A post shared by Syesha (@syesha) Mercado's case has been ongoing since March, but it really hit the headlines this week because of a heartwrenching video that Deener posted on Instagram Live. He broadcast the traffic stop where police took their infant daughter away from them, with Mercado pleading for them to stop. The video has even some skeptics changing their tunes. prevnext