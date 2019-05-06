Watch Prince Harry Thank the Horses After His Son is Born

Prince Harry is ecstatic over the birth of his new baby boy, so-much-so, he even thanked the horses who lingered in the background of his first public interview since his son was born.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their first child together — who is yet to be publicly named — on the morning of May 6, 2018 at 5:26 a.m. local time. It wasn’t long after that the Duke spoke to the media, and when all was said and done, he not only thanked the those who came out, but he thanked the horses as well.

The horses were merely there for a background but leave it to the Prince to be thoughtful enough to think of them too during a time like this — it also could be that Harry is overjoyed by the feeling of being a new father.

An official statement was made by the palace announcing the exciting news.

“We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highness the Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz,” the statement read. “The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives.”

Meghan Markle’s mother Doria Ragland was at her daughter’s side during her natural birth, but her father Thomas Markle did not receive an invite.

“I’m proud that my new grandson is born into the British royal family and I am sure that he will grow up to serve the crown and the people of Britain with grace, dignity and honour,” Thomas said. “God bless the child and I wish him health and happiness, and my congratulations to my lovely daughter Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry, and God Save the Queen.”

Although it’s unclear whether Thomas will ever be able to meet his grandchild, Markle does have help from her mom as it’s been said that Ragland will stick around to help in any way she can until the two new parents adjust.

Baby Sussex is the seventh in line to the British throne and is Queen Elizabeth’s eighth great-grandchild. If William and Kate decide to have a fourth child, baby Sussex will fall eighth in line to the throne. He also comes just shy of Meghan and Harry’s first wedding anniversary when the two said “I do” on May 19, 2018 at St. George’s Chapel.