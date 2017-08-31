Rob Kardashian Blasts Blac Chyna’s ‘Weight Loss’, Says He Paid $100K for Surgery

(Photo: Twitter / @JustJared)

Surely by now you've heard of the Rob Kardashian/Blac Chyna drama that's currently breaking the Internet. You know... the time Kardashian shared nude photos and videos of Chyna on Instagram, the time he accused Chyna of sleeping with another man shortly after sleeping with him, how he accused her of abusing drugs and alcohol, how he implied that she gave him STDs or STIs — oh, and the time he said that he paid for Chyna's $100,000 postpartum weight loss surgery.

We'll get back to Kardashian's weight loss surgery accusations in a minute, but what's pretty alarming about the whole situation is that Chyna has since accused Kardashian of abuse.

"Rob u did all this but u beat me up and try to act [like] it never happen !!!!!" the model alleged in a since-deleted Snapchat post. "U put hand on me I swear on god !!!!! On my kids but I'm supposed to be quiet because you're a Kardashian."

In another Snapchat post, which has also been removed, she added, "The light will come to the light."

Why Chyna deleted the posts alleging abuse, we don't know, but we do know that Kardashian came after Chyna pretty hard on Instagram.

"Everyone wonders how Chyna lost all that weight after the baby and she lies to everyone," the 30-year-old sock designer wrote, alleging that he paid for weight loss surgeries. "I'm such a great Husband that on our anniversary I paid 100K to do this surgery to get all everything fixed as much as they could."

Everyone wonders how Chyna lost all that weight after the baby and she lies to everyone but no I'm such a great Husband that on our anniversary I paid 100K to do this surgery to get all everything fixed as much as they could. And then guess what she did after she was all healed when I was by her side the entire time. She left me and my baby which she had out of spite to get back at her other baby daddy. I can't believe u would disrespect me like this A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Jul 5, 2017 at 8:09am PDT

Chyna revealed a major 34-pound weight loss in January after giving birth to her and Kardashian's daughter Dream. She told E! News that breast feeding and drinking water and teas helped her lose the weight, but Kardashian insists that he paid for weight loss surgeries — including liposuction and work on her breasts and butt.

In fact, in the caption of one of the nude photos he shared of Chyna (all of which have been taken down for violating Instagram's no-nudity policy), he even wrote that her doctors botched her nipples during surgery.

He also called her out for sharing false workouts on Instagram, claiming she doesn't exercise. "Stop posting them butt workout ads like you do something," he wrote on Instagram. Kardashian says he paid for the surgery that reduced her iconic booty.

Kardashian also wrote that Chyna only had their daughter Dream out of "spite" and to "get back at her other baby daddy", aka rapper Tyga, who dated Kylie Jenner, Kardashian's half-sister, after his split from Chyna.

After writing that he paid for Chyna's alleged weight loss surgery, he wrote that she left him and Dream as soon as she had the surgery.

You know I'm coming with that heat : My Beyoncé lemonade album about to be fire 🍋🍋 A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Jul 5, 2017 at 10:17am PDT

"And then guess what she did after she was all healed when I was by her side the entire time," he wrote. "She left me and my baby which she had out of spite to get back at her other baby daddy. I can't believe u would disrespect me like this."

Kardashian also joked that he'd be releasing a Beyoncé style "Lemonade" album to dish on his many claims, and even posted a parodied Flat Belly Tea photo. Chyna frequently advertises for the tea company on her Instagram, claiming it helped her get back to her pre-baby weight.

Maybe time will tell if Kardashian is telling the truth about Chyna's weight loss methods. In the meantime, we'll be trying to stop our heads from spinning from all the drama unleashed on Instagram today.

