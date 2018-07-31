Prince Harry Wins Kiss From Meghan Markle After Polo Match

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have charmed fans the world over with their adorable PDA, and the couple’s love was on display once again Thursday, July 26 at the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup at the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club in England.

Markle was on hand to cheer on her husband at the match, as Harry was competing for his charity’s team. The Prince started his charity, Sentebale, in 2006, and it aims to help children in Africa who are affected by AIDS.

Harry’s team won the match 5-4, with Markle awarding team captain Nacho Figueras with the trophy before giving Harry a full kiss on the lips in celebration of the victory.

While Markle and Harry don’t often kiss in public, they are one of the more affectionate royal couples, often holding hands during appearances and making sure to stay close together.

Still, if any occasion called for a royal kiss, it would be this one, as Princess Diana also occasionally gave Prince Charles a kiss when presenting him with awards. Sentebale was founded in memory of the late princess.

In addition to their kiss, Markle and Harry also held hands during the polo match, strolling along the grounds as cameras captured the affectionate moment.

For the event, Markle wore a denim Carolina Herrera dress, nude heels and a straw clutch from J.Crew, an accessory that happens to be one of the trendiest pieces of the summer. She also sported a pair of black sunglasses and her now-signature loose, low chignon.

At the match, Figueras told PEOPLE that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “seem very, very happy.”

“She’s lovely, she’s wonderful. I’m very happy for her, for Harry,” he added of Markle. “They’re both lucky to have found each other and have this new chapter of their life.”

Markle has attended multiple polo matches in the past year, and Figueras shared that the royal is happy to learn more about the traditional sport.

“It was great. She said that she enjoyed the game,” he said. “We watched the game with my wife which is wonderful because she could learn more about the game.”

Figueras added that he was glad to play on the same team as Harry during the match rather than against him.

“It was great that I played with Harry,” he shared. “We normally play against each other at this kind of event so I am very happy that we are now being able to play together. We had a good time. It was a good day for Sentebale, and we won which never hurts.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Karwai Tang