Michelle Williams Opens up About Leaving the Home She Shared With Heath Ledger

Just four months after Michelle Williams and Heath Ledger split in 2007 after dating for three years, Ledger passed away in January 2008 due to an accidental drug overdose. He left behind Williams and the couple’s daughter Matilda, now 11, and his loss is still felt today. In a new interview with WSJ. Magazine, Williams opened up about life without Ledger, her career and being a single mom.

In 2014, People reports that Williams sold the Brooklyn townhouse she and Ledger shared, and the actress revealed that she was “inconsolable” at the time.

“At that time, I was inconsolable,” she said, “because I felt, ‘How will he be able to find us?’ “

“This is where we lived, and he won’t know where we are,” she added. “And now I can’t believe I thought that. Maybe that’s what’s making me cry is I feel sad for the person who thought he won’t be able to locate [us].”Williams also revealed that being a single mom can be difficult at times.

“Sometimes it can feel alienating; at school functions, there’s only two of us single mothers,” she explained. “Everyone else has a partner, so we buddy up.”

Although she’s kept her private life just that, Williams’ star is still on the rise, with the actress securing multiple accolades this year, including an Oscar nomination, for her performance in Manchester By the Sea. Through the years, Williams has selected only projects she’s passionate about, and shared that it’s nice to find projects that “balance up perfectly” with her life as an actress and mother.

“We haven’t been on location in five years; I haven’t taken jobs that put us on the road,” she explained.

“Everyone told me to travel while [Matilda’s] young, but they hit a certain age, and they want a life,” Williams added. “So we’re stuck – in a good place. There’s a lot of constancy. She’s in such a good place that I don’t worry about the stability of our unit when I have to go back to work.”

