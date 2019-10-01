Meghan Markle’s Best Friend Misha Nonoo Reveals ‘One of a Kind’ Lace Bridal Gown Photos

Misha Nonoo, fashion designer and best friend of Meghan Markle, shared photos of her new lace bridal gown on Instagram this week. The 31-year-old married oil tycoon Mikey Hess last weekend, and her ornate gown made her the undisputed star of the show. Now, Nonoo is sharing the dress with her followers.

Nonoo has attended many weddings, including the royal wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle last spring. Yet the designer pulled out all the stops this time around for her own big day. On Saturday, she shared photos of the dress she had designed for herself to mark the occasion of her wedding to 33-year-old Hess.

“Last weekend I married the love of my life in a dress I designed especially for the occasion,” she wrote. “It was such a special process to make this one of a kind piece, particularly when I usually design with every woman in mind, the options felt endless.”

Eventually, Nonoo had to narrow down those endless possibilities, but the results were no less majestic. She explained the lengthy project in her post for those interested.

“In the end, we selected a hand embroidered guipure lace on laser cut silk organza embroidered by a Swiss family-run mill established in 1904,” she recounted. “We finished the piece with a 10-meter long silk tulle veil.”

“I wanted to share these images with you and thank you all for your incredibly warm wishes as we embark on married life together,” Nonoo concluded.

The dress was the icing on the cake of a day that was already idyllic, by any standards. According to a report by The Daily Mail, Nonoo and Hess were married in Rome, Italy, at the Villa Aurelia. They were joined by a star-studded guest list at the event, including Nonoo’s friends, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Other guests included Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom and Princess Beatrice of York, among others. The royal guests reportedly spent little time in Rome, taking off after just one night in the city to head back home.

Nonoo and Hess had an impressive turn-around time on their wedding. The couple just got engaged in February and already tied the knot. After a career working on other peoples’ wedding, Nonoo told The Daily Mail that there was still something special about designing a dress for herself.

“It’s been a very interesting process,” she said. “Designing a couture piece is lengthy but there’s also something extremely special about the idea of something that you’ll treasure and keep forever.”