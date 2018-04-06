Kendra Wilkinson Releases Statement on Her ‘Last Day’ of Marriage to Hank Baskett

Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett are officially splitting up.

The former Playboy model took to Instagram Friday to announce that today was “the last day of my marriage” to Baskett.

“Today is the last day of my marriage to this beautiful man. I will forever love Hank and be open but for now we have chosen to go our own ways,” Wilkinson wrote in the caption of a photo of the two of them.

She wrote that “too much fear” got in the way of “forever,” a concept she stopped believing in with Baskett.

“I’m beyond sad and heartbroken because I did believe in forever, that’s why I said yes, but unfortunately too much fear has gotten in the way. We are both amazing parents and our kids will be happy n never know the difference other than seeing mama smile,” she wrote.

Wilkinson continued, “Sometimes love looks funny. We are told to make sacrifices in life if it’s true love well in this case it’s me. I want to see happy Hank again… I miss that. Marriage was just a piece of paper and a piece of jewelry but our hearts will always be real.”

She wrote that although the couple is divorcing, they still plan on spending time together.

“[You] will [probably] see us together a lot but it’s because there’s no hate. Love wins in this case it’s just looks a little funny. Thank you Hank for a beautiful 8 years of marriage and 2 beautiful kids. I feel so thankful and blessed.”

Fans reacted with empathy and support for the 32-year-old, who shares son Hank IV, 8, and daughter Alijah, 3, with Baskett.

“Very sad,” one fan wrote. “God bless your family.”

Another commended her on her honesty. “How openly honest to reflect what is happening in your life. Wishing you all the best for your life and family.”

“I’m soo sorry my heart breaks for u,” another sympathized.

Wilkinson’s announcement comes a few days after she openly sobbed in her Instagram story and talked about her split from the former NFL star.

“Ten years. I did everything I could,” she said. “It wasn’t good enough. I will always love him. My heart will always remain open for him. I believed in forever, I really did. Guess it’s just not meant to be. I’m so scared, but I have to get strong for my kids. I will,” she added.

The Kendra on Top star continued, “Thank you to all my friends and family for supporting me at the moment. Every little ounce of love helps. Thank you.”

Today will be the saddest, scariest day of my life. Today i will have to be the strongest I’ve ever been. Today, my rebirth begins. — Kendra Wilkinson (@KendraWilkinson) April 2, 2018

Soon after posting her thoughts, she wrote on Twitter that “Today will be the saddest, scariest day of my life. Today I will have to be the strongest I’ve ever been. Today, rebirth begins.”

Earlier this week, PEOPLE reported that Wilkinson and Baskett’s marriage was never the fairytale relationship she imagined for herself.

“The marriage was never a walk in the park. They had a lot of issues, whether it was his lack of longevity in his career to his Super Bowl fiasco to her postpartum depression to his infidelity to money and career problems…It just never was the fairytale she wanted,” a source close to Wilkinson told PEOPLE.

The couple wed in 2009. Their marriage was rocked by scandal in 2014 when Baskett allegedly had an affair with a transgender model while Wilkinson was eight months pregnant with their daughter.

A source recently told PEOPLE that Baskett has moved out of the couple’s home as he and Wilkinson prepare to file for separation.

Speaking about the difficulties the pair faced over the years, the source said. “They fought a lot…but the cheating rocked her because if anything what she thought she had was her sexuality and Hank’s devotion.”

The insider added that the couple “never grew to the next level.”

“He just ended up being such a dud and it frustrated her. They never grew to the next level. It was always her driving the career and fame and money. It stopped working around 2014 and they held on but that’s when it went downhill,” the source added.