Katy Perry Felt Like Kim Kardashian When Orlando Bloom Proposed

Katy Perry shared new details about the romantic marriage proposal she got from Orlando Bloom.

The American Idol judge revealed in a new interview that the actor was “so nervous” before the proposal, before going into detail about the special day in their relationship.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It was Valentine’s Day and I had to work that day,” Perry said on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp Friday. “I just remember meeting him at dinner at this place, this Italian restaurant, because when I get a pass, I just want to stuff my face with pasta.”

“So I get there and, I mean, he’s like clean-shaven. He’s not wearing tennis shoes. I’m like, ‘Ah s—, something is going down!’” Perry laughed. “We were ordering everything and I was like, ‘Who is this person?!’”

After their dinner, Perry revealed Bloom took her to a helicopter and the special moment made her feel like Kim Kardashian, the “Never Really Over” singer said.

“I got on a helicopter and he asked me to marry him, and then we landed on this building and then went downstairs and my family and friends were there and the most flowers you’ve ever seen,” Perry said on the radio show.

“It’s like when Kanye does that for Kim, you’re like, ‘Oh my God!’” she added, referencing the rapper’s huge romantic gestures for Kim Kardashian West. “And I was like, ‘Oh my God!’”

“Anyways, it’s great. He’s great. I love him very much,” she said, PEOPLE first wrote.

The singer, who celebrated the release of her latest single, “Never Really Over” and music video Friday, also revealed how the couple ended up adopting two dogs that look exactly alike, named Mighty and Nugget.

“My dog Nugget is the love of my life and the funny thing is — going back to the other love of my life, Orlando — I got him an identical one that’s male and so everywhere we go together it’s like two and two,” Perry said. “And that’s how we roll, it’s so fun.”

Not much is known about when the couple might be tying the knot, though a source told PEOPLE Perry and Bloom are opting for a small ceremony.

“They are the happiest couple,” the source told the outlet. “Just so excited about being engaged and planning a wedding.”

“They are secretive about details, but seem to want something smaller and intimate,” the insider added. “They look forward to starting a family together as well.”