Jana Kramer Reveals Mike Caussin Had ‘Massive’ Sex Addiction Relapse in Honest Admission

In 2016, Jana Kramer and husband Mike Caussin separated after Caussin admitted to infidelity, with the couple eventually renewing their vows in 2017.

During a new episode of Kramer’s podcast, Whine Down With Jana Kramer, during which Kramer and Caussin were speaking with author and journalist Jo Piazza about their marriage, Caussin said that he is a sex addict, revealing that he has received treatment and will soon be one year sober.

“Jana kind of gave me an ultimatum when everything came out, and she discovered everything, and she looked at me and said, ‘You need to go somewhere. Basically, you need to figure out what’s going on and what this is, or I’m gone, period,’” he said before sharing that he “sought treatment for sex addiction in an inpatient treatment facility.”

Kramer then revealed that Caussin suffered a “massive” relapse about a year ago, referencing the three-circle system for defining addictive behavior and saying that her husband did “something he should not have done that was in a circle that was very red, like, bad and could have been awful.”

“And that was a, you know, massive relapse,” she continued. “Yes, it wasn’t physical out of the marriage, but it was something where the action was basically…We’re just basically happy that someone didn’t show up.”

When Piazza asked Caussin what a relapse meant, the former NFL player didn’t go into specifics but stated that there was “no sex outside of the marriage.”

“I’m not minimizing cheating because we have other things in Jana and my discussion on boundaries of what’s cheating, but no sex outside of the marriage,” he said. “I just want to be clear, there weren’t any other affairs since that moment.”

“It’s different for different people,” he continued. “It was classic addictive behavior, not being able to articulate my feelings and just internally blowing the F up, and just basically hit the F-it button.”

Caussin explained that he was sharing his story because he wanted to “be able to help people,” saying that he no longer feels “an overwhelming amount of shame” and that he is “comfortable with owning the fact that I am a sex addict.”

The 32-year-old revealed that he was initially in the treatment facility for 60 days and has since “been in the 12-step program of sex addiction.”

“Yeah, we’ve been through some s—,” he said. “So that’s why even though I’ve been in the program coming on three years, I’m a year sober.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Jeff Kravitz