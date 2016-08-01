WATCH: Adam Levine Can’t Believe He’s Going to be a Dad

"They let me make a baby!" Adam Levine said during an interview with ET.

The Voice judge and frontman for Maroon 5 and wife Behati Prinsloo are expecting their first child in September, and it's clear that Levine is beyond excited.

Rocker Sammy Hagar joined Levine during the interview. Hagar will be a mentor for the Adam team on Season 11 of The Voice. Hagar has four children of his own and wasn't shy to offer some of his own advice to Levine.

"It'll be the greatest day of your life, the day that baby is born," Hagar said. Levine responded with an excited, "oh, hell yeah."

Though there is always some fierce competition between judges on The Voice, Blake Shelton, who has a long-standing rivalry with Levine on the show, put aside the completion to congratulate Levine. Of course, as expected, Shelton threw a friendly joke in there at Levine's expense.

"I'm looking forward to Adam actually having to wake up before noon or one o'clock for the first time in his life, you know, to change a diaper," Shelton said. "I think it's going to be good for him. I think the baby is going to do more for Adam than Adam is going to do for the baby. I'll put it to you that way. I'm very happy for him."

Of course, this doesn't change the competition the two feel on air. This season, they are joined by Miley Cyrus and Alicia Keys. So fans are surely going to have a lot to look forward to this upcoming season.

We are looking forward to Levine's first baby photo on Instagram!