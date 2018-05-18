Tom Magee, Former WWE Star, Brutally Beaten By Six Men Over Parking Spot

Tom Magee, a WWE Superstar from the 1980’s, was hospitalized on Tuesday after a group of six men attacked him after a dispute over a parking spot.

The 59-year old Magee was attacked in front of his Mar Vista, California home and was left with a broken jaw, broken eye socket, and concussion. LAPD has already taken two of the assailants into custody on charges of assault with a deadly weapon.

“Tom came and encountered the young men, and it proceeded to a fight,” says friend Kendall Noxxel. “It was sort of a conflict over who was allowed to park in this spot.”

Neighbors ran off the attackers and found Magee a bloody mess.

“To me, it was attempted murder. If we wouldn’t have come out here I don’t know if he would be alive. To look at his face if you saw his face right now and saw what they were doing to him, he’s really lucky to be alive,” said one witness.

Magee is already out of the hospital and recovering from home.

The Winnipeg, Manitoba native got his start in professional wrestling when the legendary Stu Hart decided to train him in the 80’s. Magee joined Hart’s promotion, Stampede Wrestling in 1985.

By 1986, Magee had become one of the rising stars of wrestling and would join WWE in the fall. With his powerlifting background and athletic prowess, Magee was one of WWE’s most intriguing prospects was given an undefeated streak that saw him beat the likes of Bret Hart, Barry O, Frenchy Martin and Terry Gibbs.

But Magee would cool considerably by 1988, most likely because of the arrival of Jim Hellwig (The Ultimate Warrior). Magee would turn heel and be paired with iconic manager Jimmy Hart. However by 1990 Magee was out of the company.

