Eric Bischoff Believes Vince McMahon Influenced Trump’s FBI Firing

Did Vince McMahon influence Donald Trump‘s sudden firing of the director of the FBI? The thought that an acting President would seek counsel from the Chairman of the WWE seems preposterous, but a man who knows them both believes it could be true.

In a recent tweet, Bischoff noticed that Trump used the classic Vince McMahon line, “I wish you the best in your future endeavors” in his termination letter to former director, James Comey.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Not only does Bischoff believe that Trump, a WWE Hall-of-Famer, purposely used the term that WWE made famous when releasing talent, but that the President taking his cues from a pro-wrestling mogul is a good thing.

On his latest episode of the Bischoff On Wrestling podcast, the former WCW president commented on the nature of the firing.

Up Next: The Rock Serious About Running For Presence

“He future endeavor-ed him! I thought it was just awesome!” Bischoff said. “Look, I’m not a conspiracy theorist. I’m really not. You can get lost in that. Literally, you can lose your mind if you think about that stuff too much but come on! That had to be some tongue-in-cheek shit right there. I thought it was great. That had Vince’s fingerprints all over it.”

“I loved it,” Bischoff continued. “That was not a government boiler-plate termination letter. That was a kick in the balls on the way out the door termination. Like I said, I don’t subscribe to conspiracy theories, but if that wasn’t Vince McMahon and Donald Trump having a yuck over the phone I don’t know what it was.”

As insane as Eric’s non-conspiracy conspiracy theory may seem, let’s not forget that Linda McMahon is in The President’s cabinet. I don’t think we’ll know for sure until Trump challenges Nancy Pelosi to a Loser Leaves Town match.

More: Stephanie McMahon Interested In Getting Back In The Ring?

A copy of the letter sent to Comey can be read here.

[H/T SE Scoops]