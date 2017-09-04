Breaking: Cory Graves to Replace JBL on SmackDown’s Broadcast Team

This past Friday, John ‘Bradshaw’ Layfield announced that he’d be leaving his role as part of SmackDown’s broadcast team. The former WWE Champion had been commentating for over a decade and his departure was the root of endless speculation over the weekend. Who WWE chose to replace him?

Well, the guessing game is finally over. WWE broke the news earlier this morning that RAW commentator, Corey Graves, would be making the jump the SmackDown:

This comes as quite the pleasant surprise as most of the wrestling world reasonably assumed that Graves was a made man on Monday nights. After both Mauro Ranallo and Renee Young recused themselves from the mix, fans only hope for a splash announcement was Jim Ross. However, Corey Graves may be the perfect fit. Like others on SmackDown, maybe Graves can unlock more his personality en route to becoming a fixture in WWE.

JBL had certainly become that. However, it looks like whatever role he keeps in WWE will be sporadic at best. He posted the following announcement on Friday:

Biggest announcement of my life to follow! At 50 years old I aim to spend my time left making a difference. Very grateful. — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) September 1, 2017

In the subsequent tweet, JBL attached a link that provided a better format for longer texts. Here was his message:

“After much consideration, I will be stepping back my weekly role as Smackdown Announcer to dedicate more continuous time on the work I have done since 2010 with at risk kids and communities. My new schedule will allow me to continue to be a part of the WWE family and also continue my work that I feel is the most important thing in my life. I will continue my 20+ year relationship with WWE and will appear on such marquee shows as Tribute to the Troops, WrestleMania, amongst others.”

“With the help of Beyond Sport, I founded Beyond Rugby Bermuda in 2010–which has been recognized as one of the world’s best charities for work with at risk, gang focused, youth intervention. Beyond Rugby Bermuda won the 2014 NACRA Fair Play Award out of 7,000 programs and 17 countries for its work with at risk kids. I was named as a Beyond Sport Global Ambassador–an organization backed by all major sports leagues in the U.S.”

“I’m proud to say that in addition to being Smackdown’s longest reigning WWE Champion, I inspired WWE’s Tribute to the Troops over 10 years ago. WWE has been my partner in all my philanthropic works and this new deal with WWE ensures that will continue. WWE has made my dreams come true and helped me become a global name. And now, WWE is helping me use that name to make a difference.”

His decision seems like a personal one. Not to mention, JBL’s move for leaving is incredibly novel. As mentioned JBL will still be hanging around WWE, but in what capacity we do not know. However, we can expect him to make appearances at WWE’s mega shows.

Thanks and good luck to JBL!