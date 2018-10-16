‘Walking Dead’ Ratings Dive to New Series Low

The Walking Dead took a pretty hard dive in this weeks TV ratings, with the show hitting a new series low.

Variety reports that the second episode of season nine — which aired on Sunday night — only landed a 2.0 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic. The Live+Same Day numbers for the show went on to reveal that it only nabbed about 4.9 million viewers total.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Walking Dead’s previous low point in the 18-49 demographic was set in season one with was a 2.4. Additionally, season one also set the show’s lowest total viewer numbers, only earning a 4.7, which is not far from this past week’s total viewers.

Notably, the season nine premiere of The Walking Dead was also significantly down in the ratings, bringing the show its lowest-rated premiere in the history of the series.

Is a line being drawn between Daryl and Rick? Find out – STREAM the latest INTENSE episode of #TWD On Demand or the AMC App. pic.twitter.com/y8tb7h6Hbb — The Walking Dead AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) October 15, 2018

While the show seems to be struggling to find its audience right now, the eventual meeting of Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) should be enough to give the series a boost.

Maggie’s people come first, Michonne. Here’s a sneak peek at tonight’s new episode of #TWD. pic.twitter.com/zueyznsOsP — The Walking Dead AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) October 14, 2018

In a recent interview, Morgan opened up about the scene where the two will finally come face-to-face, saying that they were both “excited to have the opportunity to work together because other than the initial meet with her in the clearing on her knees” he actually “never had the chance to do anything with Lauren.”

“These two characters, her especially, have been waiting a long time to have a little one-on-one time,” he added. “Negan knows it. Negan knows that she’s been looking for him and he’s waiting on her.”

“When they get together, it’s very intense. It’s very emotional,” Morgan continued. “I think the audience is gonna get goosebumps. It’s very heavy.”

The actor also went on to speak about his character, and how Negan is feeling since being stuck in solitary confinement.

“He has always been in control and that has been completely stripped from him, from every angle. Also, he’s not able to talk to anyone. He may get up some gusto for a couple of moments with Rick because I think he, unlike anyone else on this show is ever gonna do, gets under Rick’s skin and he will still find a way to push his buttons,” Morgan explained. “But when Negan is alone, he’s having a very, very hard time.”

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET. on AMC.