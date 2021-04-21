Tom Bergeron Reacts to 'Dancing With the Stars' Return Speculation

✖

Tom Bergeron has responded to rumors suggesting that he may be returning to Dancing With the Stars. The two-time Emmy winner announced in a video posted to his Instagram account that he finds his fans' sincere response to the possibility to be "very flattering" and "heartwarming." Rumors were sparked after Bergeron tweeted a vague message to his followers on Monday (April 19). A simple "stay tuned," he shared, along with a clip from The Godfather, in which Michael Corleone (Al Pacino), delivers the iconic phrase "just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in."

While he can't share exactly what the "admittedly cryptic" tweet meant, he'll be able to speak on the forthcoming development soon. "Thank you for that and I promise I will let you know what I'm really talking about by next week at the latest, alright? So, a little bit of patience. I think it'll be worth it. We'll see. Thanks again."

Bergeron announced that he'd be leaving his post after a lengthy run as host of the dancing competition series in July 2020. "Just informed Dancing With the Stars will be continuing without me. It's been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I'm grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made," he tweeted. Along with Bergeron, the show's chiefs also announced that Erin Andrews wouldn't be returning either. Tyra Banks would take over in their place as the sole host of Season 29. She additionally gained an executive producer credit.

At the time, executive producer Andrew Llinares said the major switch-up was made in order to freshen up the show. "I think changing the host was all about evolution, it was about making the show feel fresh, making it feel new [and] kind of make it reach out — maybe to a new audience as well as the audience that’s been there for years," he explained, per Us Weekly. The EP also mentioned that he believed opting out of the show's two host blueprint has given the show a new speed. "I think it’s taken it to a new pace, in terms of moving faster and just feeling different. I think there’s a real danger when a show’s been on for a long time that the audience almost gets bored of the rhythm. It doesn’t mean there’s anything wrong with it. It just sort of gets a little boring — the rhythm of it. So, I think it’s changed the rhythm of the show in a really exciting way."