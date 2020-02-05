‘This Is Us’ Not on Tonight , NBC Airing State of the Union Instead

Unfortunately, for This Is Us fans, the NBC series will not air an episode on Tuesday, Feb. 4. Instead, the network is set to air the State of the Union address from President Donald Trump. The president’s State of the Union address will be the last one of his current term in office.

Trump’s remarks will be followed by rebuttals from the Democratic party. This year, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Texas Congresswoman Veronica Escobar will deliver the rebuttals, with Escobar conducting hers in Spanish. This State of the Union will also mark the second-ever time that an impeached president will give the address. The last president to do so was Bill Clinton in 1999.

While Trump’s address will cause a change to NBC’s primetime line-up, fans won’t have to wait too much longer for the next episode to air. The next episode, Season 4, Episode 13, of This Is Us will air on NBC on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 9 p.m. ET.

Season 4, Episode 13, which is entitled “A Hell of a Week: Part Three,” will wrap up a small trilogy within the series. Following the Jan. 28 episode, and the second part of the trilogy, Entertainment Weekly spoke with This Is Us executive producers Elizabeth Berger and Isaac Aptaker to discuss where the series will head next. In particular, the two producers addressed questions about Kevin (Justin Hartley) and his ex-wife, Sophie (Alexandra Breckenridge), who reconnected in the most recent episode when Kevin supported her after her mother’s passing.

“It’s really complicated, the takeaway from this trip. In some ways, it was absolutely the most beautiful detour that life could have thrown at him. And he got to have this beautiful healing experience with her and help her through this very difficult time and repay her in a sense for the way she once helped him through his father’s death,” Berger said about Kevin and Sophie’s emotional reunion. “But at the same time, it is a glaring reminder of the life that he didn’t choose and the one that he walked away from. Now he’s finally at a place where maybe he could be ready for that life. So I think it’s safe to say he’s feeling all of the feelings after this.”

It’s unclear where Kevin and Sophie’s relationship will head next, especially since she is engaged to another man and the episode ended with Kevin sharing an intimate moment with Madison (Cailtlin Thompson). So fans will simply have to stay tuned to find out what else is in store for Kevin, Sophie, and the rest of your This Is Us favorites.