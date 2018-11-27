‘The Conners’: Becky Actresses Lecy Goranson and Sarah Chalke Reunite in New Video

Actresses Lecy Goranson and Sarah Chalke — both of whom played Becky Conner on Roseanne — are reuniting on The Conners, as seen in a new on-set video.

In the clip, the two actresses are standing together and letting fans know that they “like each other” and there are “no haters.”

“The love is so real here!,” a caption on the post reads.

Fans are loving the two Becky’s hanging out together, and they are letting them know, with one person tweeting back, “Love the show! Love your characters! Great job, Ladies!“

“I feel like a horrible person for calling NewBecky Sarah “Chalk” all these years… Oh well. I will say it right from now on!,” someone else said.

hell yeah both the Becky’s I love them both they’re both attractive but they’re both awesome and the great actresses and I just want to say I love them both as actresses — jim bonica (@jim38712) November 25, 2018

When Roseanne was revived earlier this year, many wondered how the show would handle the Becky’s. Ultimately, it was revealed that Goranson would play Becky — as she originated the role — and Chalke was brought in to play Andrea, a woman who Becky is working as a surrogate for.

“I love the part! It’s such a fun part to play,” Chalke previously told Entertainment Weekly about the role. “I was so excited to hear that it was coming back. I think the timing is perfect. I think it’s exactly what is needed right now. Right now when the country is so divided, I really think it’s a show that brings people together. The writing is so unbelievable. It’s so funny.”

While the two loved getting to work together on the Roseanne revival, the series’ cancellation put a damper on their newfound joy. Shortly after The Conners debuted, Goranson opened up about that time and revealed where she was an how she felt when she saw the news that Roseanne Barr had tweeted a racial insult about former Obama Administration adviser Valerie Jarrett, which subsequently led the show to be canceled.

“I was in my apartment, and usually I have my little ritual where I’ll get up, get a coffee and turn on some jazz and sit at my computer. I remember sitting at my computer and just seeing the media around it and just feeling paralyzed. I felt paralysis,” she said. “And then I managed to pick up the phone and text [Sara Gilbert], ‘We’re screwed.’ “

“I just felt like I couldn’t see any way around what that was and I was also just saddened and just shocked. I was shocked. And then I just kind of remember the next two or three hours just walking around,” Goranson continued, adding that all she could think was how the show was “going to crumble.” She was correct, it did crumble, but then ABC picked-up the spinoff series, which has been a hit for the network.

The Conners airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.