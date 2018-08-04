Major ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Character to Appear in ‘Mayans MC’ Series Premiere

Katey Sagal and other former Sons of Anarchy stars will appear in Mayans MC, Kurt Sutter said Friday at the Television Critics Association press tour.

Sagal, who is married to Sutter and played Gemma Teller Morrow on SOA, filmed a surprise cameo for the Mayans MC pilot, reports Entertainment Weekly.

“It’s a flashback to eight years ago and a way of letting us know that he’s in Stockton where the two worlds will collide, at least in memory,” Sutter said Friday.

Flashbacks will be a key part of Mayans MC, unlike Sons of Anarchy, which never featured the storytelling tool. And while the new show is part of the SOA world, the characters will not be talking about the late Jax Teller, Charlie Hunnam’s SOA character, all the time.

“I don’t want to mess with that mythology,” Sutter told reporters. “That mythology can live in imagination. But flashbacks wouldn’t be stepping on what is happening now.”

Sutter previously said flashbacks would be used to help viewers get inside the mind of Mayans’ main character, Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes, played by J.D. Pardo.

Sutter also said he is still thinking about a prequel series, which would focus on Jax’s father, John Teller. SOA began after John Teller’s death, and followed Jax’s rise up the ranks of SAMCRO.

“I love the idea of doing the first 10 of a prequel,” Sutter said Friday. “It would be a 10-off. I’ll try to find a way to introduce that during the course of the Mayans.”

Even if old SOA characters do not frequently appear on Mayans, Sutter dropped a big teaser Friday when he suggested Jax’s sons could appear. By the time Mayans begins, Abel and Thomas would be 10 and 6 years old, respectively.

“I do think it would be interesting to see Jax’s sons faced with the reality of who their father was,” Sutter said. “Jax basically said [to ex-wife] Wendy], ‘Do not paint my existence and my life in any glamorous way. Tell my sons that I’m a scum, and I’m a murderer, and they should have nothing to do with me,’ because he didn’t want them to face the same obstacles, the same draw to lineage that he had. To me, there’s potentially something interesting to see how that may manifest. But that would be down the line.”

Mayans MC debuts on FX Tuesday, Sept. 4 at 10 p.m. ET. The pilot will also be available on FX+ starting Sept. 1.

Photo credit: FX