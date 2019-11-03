‘SNL’: Kate McKinnon Parodies Elizabeth Warren’s Campaign Frustration in Hilarious Cold Open

Saturday Night Live continued its trend of using political sketches to open the show this weekend, taking another shot at the political atmosphere under President Donald Trump. Kate McKinnon took the lead tonight, playing Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren during an Iowa campaign stop at a public school. The skit poked fun of Warren’s sense of humor and the recent release of her Medicare For All plan.

“Daddy takes you to see Boogie Nights when you’re 10. I provide the long tender follow-up explanations about sex and whether or not Mark Wahlberg’s penis is a realistic gland,” Warren (McKinnon) joked. “It ain’t fun, but I’ll do it.”

Warren was also asked how her plan compares to Joe Biden’s.

“My plan compares favorably in that it exists,” Warren replied. “Nobody asks Biden how he plans to pay for stuff because his plans are so vague. You know, no one asks how we’re gonna pay for ‘Remember Obama.’”

Warren then outlined how she would pay for the Medicare For All plan, which would includes taxing banks and Amazon’s Jeff Bezos. She then showed off all the math she did, but did not explain it “because you’d die.”

This season, the cold open has also become the spot where surprising guest stars step in front of the camera. Last week, Alec Baldwin came back for the second time this season to play Trump, parodying the president’s frequent rally speeches. The sketch featured Darrell Hammond reprising his President Bill Clinton impression, while Fred Armisen came out to play President Tayyip Erdoğan of Turkey.

During the Season 45 premiere, Baldwin played Trump again, this time showing Trump calling out for help after the House of Representatives started the impeachment inquiry centered on Trump’s call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Trump hoped to get fixer Ray Donovan’s help, but guest star Liev Schreiber needed to remind him that Ray Donovan is a fictional character.

Next, SNL brought in Matthew Broderick to play Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a skit showing the Trump Administration trying to ease Vice President Mike Pence’s (Beck Bennett) concerns. The skit marked Broderick’s first appearance on the show since 1998, making his part even more shocking.

The Oct. 13 episode featured a cold open parodying CNN’s town fall for 2020 Democratic presidential candidates centered on LGBT issues. The skit featured Pose star Billy Porter as the emcee, Lin-Manuel Miranda as Julian Castro and Woody Harrelseon as Vice President Joe Biden.

This week’s episode was hosted by Kristen Stewart, who stars in the upcoming Charlie’s Angels reboot. Coldplay, whose new album Everyday Life will be released on Nov. 22, performed.

The last time Stewart was one the show, she used the F-word, which Jimmy Fallon reminded her of on The Tonight Show. Stewart cursed during her opening monologue during her 2017 appearance.

SNL airs on NBC at 11:30 p.m. ET Saturdays. On Nov. 16, Harry Styles is hosting and performing.

Photo credit: NBC