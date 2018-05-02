‘Roseanne’ Features Another Shocking Same-Sex Kiss

Roseanne featured another shocking same-sex kiss, which turned out to be a real mother-daughter moment.

During Tuesday’s all new episode, Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) and Roseanne (Barr) fight about who will take care of their mother Beverly (Estelle Parsons) after she gets kicked out of the nursing home.

“Roseanne, it’s 6 a.m.,” Jackie says frustrated.

“It’s technically Monday. You’re it,” Roseanne says as she leaves her mother at Jackie’s.

Jackie first avoids her mother and then the two fight about how she deals with her anxiety.

“All I’m saying is if you ever want a man to take you seriously you need to stop doing things like that,” Bev says.

“I have no problem getting men, Mother,” Jackie responds.

Beverly criticizes Jackie for her choices, including her inability to be a life coach without actually having a life.

“You know what Mom? I don’t want to do this anymore,” Jackie says. “I am a certified life coach and we’re breaking this pattern right now.”

“I love your passion but when I hear life coach I think it should be someone who has a life,” Bev snaps back.

To ease the tension, and in a hilarious Godfather reference, Jackie grabs her mother and gives her one big kiss on the lips.

“Have you ever seen The Godfather, Mom?” Jackie asks before she plants one on her mother, giving her a hilarious “kiss of death.”

“Buonna Notte, mother,” Jackie says.

After the kiss, Jackie is shocked to find her mother gone, and is later revealed to have run away from the house to stay with Becky (Lecy Goranson).

Becky later announces her grandmother has a new boyfriend and they are together at her house. When Roseanne and Jackie arrive, Bev announces she’s done moving around between her daughters’ homes and they have to figure out who will take care of her full time.

Jackie returns to the room after a discussion with Roseanne and finds her mother standing by the bedroom window.

“You won’t be happy until I’m gone so the is for you,” as Bev makes it seem as she will jump out the window.

“Oh come on, you know you’ve just been standing by that window waiting for me to come in so you can manipulate me and make me feel bad,” Jackie says.

Beverly then reveals she left Jackie’s home after watching The Godfather and thinking her daughter wished her to die. She then reveals she is afraid her daughters will place her in a county facility where people are left to die alone.

Jackie then stops Bev from “jumping out the window” and makes a confession to her mother.

“My life would be better without you but it would so much better if it was better with you.”

Jackie then says they will have to work on their relationship, since they will be living together from now on.

‘What’s going to happen when we start fighting again? How are going to avoid that?” Bev asks.

“Well, that’s obvious. I’m 60, you’re 90, we go through about 10 years of therapy.”

“I may die before that,”Bev says.

“Well then I win.”

Roseanne airs at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.