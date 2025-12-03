New Casino Series from Martin Scorsese and ‘Billions’ Creators Headed to Netflix

For the first time in ages, Martin Scorsese is returning to the world of Las Vegas.

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of Casino, one of Scorsese’s most popular films, Netflix announced today that Scorsese and Billions co-creators Brian Koppelman and David Levien are teaming up for a new series set in the world of Vegas casinos.

While it will be similar to and share a setting with Scorsese’s film, the new series is not connected to Casino, the popular 1973 film that starred Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, and Sharon Stone.

According to Deadline, the series has been in the works following the release of The Irishman, Scorsese’s 2019 film that premiered exclusively on Netflix.

Set in the modern-day era, the official synopsis says the series revolves around “Robert “Bobby Red” Redman, president of the hottest hotel casino in town, who has to make some long odds moves to try and secure his position and take more ground.”

It’s a bit of a reunion or a reprise in multiple ways: Scorsese previously created a TV series that was somewhat focused on gambling in the 2010 HBO drama Boardwalk Empire, and he also worked with Koppelman and Levien on his short-lived HBO drama Vinyl. Those two are no strangers to the world of gambling either, as they penned the script for Ocean’s Thirteen.

It’s the first series Koppelman and Levien will be the showrunners of since Billions, the wildly popular Showtime drama based on the cat-and-mouse game between a U.S. attorney and a hedge fund owner known for getting away with insider trading. It ran for seven seasons from 2016 to 2023.