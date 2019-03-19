‘NCIS’: Could Donald ‘Ducky’ Mallard Say Goodbye in New Episode?

NCIS fan-favorite Donald “Ducky” Mallard may be gearing up to leave the team, but is the next episode his last?

David McCallum’s iconic character returned from a significant absence during last Tuesday’s episode, but he announced early on that his time in the NCIS team was nearing its end.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fans of the CBS crime procedural will have to wait one more week to find out what happens next, but the photos of “Silent Service” have us thinking Ducky‘s (David McCallum) goodbye might be sooner than we think.

Take a look at photos from the next new episode of NCIS, coming March 26.

Solemn Ducky

At the end of “Bears and Cubs,” Ducky broke the news to Gibbs that while he wasn’t sure what his future holds, he knows it is no longer being a part of the NCIS team.

He then told Gibbs to offer Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen) his position before heading to a party with Anthony Dinozzo Sr. (Robert Wagner). In this new image from “Silent Service,” Ducky seems deep in thought. Could he be looking back at his time on the team before saying goodbye for good?

Serious Conversations

He might have given the news of his potential life change to Gibbs, but many others will want answers from their friend and colleague.

In this photo, Ducky seems to be listening at Jacqueline Sloane (Maria Bello) intently while they talk. Could this be about him leaving or something related to the case?

Behind the Scenes

“Silent Service” will be a special episode directed by cast member and occasional director Rocky Carroll, who plays the role of Leon Vance.

It is unsure whether McCallum, who in spite of being billed as a series regular is only signed up for several episodes in Season 16, will return for a new episode after this one.

Helping With the Case

While what happens next with Ducky’s career remains one of the episode’s biggest question marks, fans can still expect a tension-filled hour that will see two members of the team in grave danger.

Ducky and Sloane seem determined in this new image as they examine some documents, could they be trying to help Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and Bishop (Emily Wickersham) out of their current predicament?

Trapped Underwater

What is this problem you may ask? According to the “Silent Service” episode description, the action kicks off with Vance being notified that the nuclear submarine Gibbs and Bishop boarded to conduct a murder investigation has gone radio silent, and it’s up to the team to find out what to do to help.

In this photo, both Bishop and Gibbs seem to be suspicious of something offscreen, could the perpetrator still be on board?

What’s Going On?

It seems that not all happenings on the submarine will be tragic, as this photo of Gibbs and Bishop finds them laughing as they sit with two of the submarine workers. Could this be happening before or after the submarine goes dark?

And also, what’s so funny?

Friendly or Not?

The episode will introduce Tommy Walker as Navy Petty Office First Class Justin Hardy, and Matthew Bellows as Navy Captain Reginald Barkley.

The look on their faces makes it seem like, either they’re getting bad news from the NCIS team members, or they are about to do something fishy. Is it March 26 yet?

Can I speak to the Chef?

While we wish Bishop and Gibbs were simply trading recipes with the nuclear submarines head chef, we bet that this conversation between the officers and Navy Culinary Specialist Brian Kalr (Tracy Howe) is about a lot more than just food seasonings.

Could he be a suspect in the murder, or the person responsible for trapping them underwater?

What’s the Team Up To?

No matter what happens during “Silent Service,” we can bet the team will be there to step up and help their own.

Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) and Timothy McGeee (Sean Murray) seem dazzled by a possible developing on the case, or maybe they are reflecting on Ducky’s legacy after news of his exit?

NCIS will air a rerun Tuesday, March 19. The series will return with new episodes March 26 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.