‘Lethal Weapon’ Star Clayne Crawford Fired Ahead of Potential Third Season

Clayne Crawford has reportedly been fired from Lethal Weapon, and the studios behind the show are searching for a replacement.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Fox and its studio partner Warner Bros. are said to be actively searching for an actor to recast Crawford’s character, Martin Riggs. Reports say the outcome of this recasting effort will determine if the series will be back for a third season.

Multiple actors have allegedly been offered the role for a potential third season and have passed on the opportunity.

The news of Crawford’s firing comes nearly two weeks after the Damon Wayans co-starring Fox drama made headlines when Deadline broke the news that Crawford has been accused by his co-workers of “creating a hostile work environment.”

“I have learned that Crawford has had a history of bad behavior on the show, and that he has been disciplined several times over complaints of emotional abuse and creating a hostile environment,” Deadline reporter Nellie Andreeva wrote. “I hear the issue has escalated to a point where other actors as well as crew on Lethal Weapon would feel uncomfortable being on set with him. The problem is threatening the future of the show, with a recasting — a rare and dramatic move when involving a lead of an established series — being explored. Fox and Warner Bros TV declined comment.”

The situation got so bad, TVLine writes, that Crawford’s co-star Wayans stopped talking to him altogether.

Crawford recently apologized for two incidents for which he was reprimanded during the Fox drama’s second season.

“It is true that I have been reprimanded twice during the past two seasons of Lethal Weapon,” Crawford wrote in a statement posted to his Instagram. “The first reprimand was because I reacted with anger over working conditions that did not feel safe or conducive to good work under the leadership of a guest director and assistant director, who, in turn, were angry at my response. I met with human resources, I apologized for my part of the conflict, and I completed studio appointed therapy in October. I even shared a sizeable portion of my paycheck with one of the parties involved, per the instruction of the studio.”

“The second reprimand happened just a few weeks ago during the episode I was directing. An actor on set felt unsafe because a piece of shrapnel from an effect hit him. It was an unfortunate event that happened in spite of all precautions and procedures being followed. I take responsibility for the incident, because I was in charge of the set,” he added.

“I absolutely love, respect, and care for my crew and cast and would never intentionally jeopardize so many jobs. Moreover, I love the process of filmmaking and television. I appreciate and respect the work of everyone involved. It takes a village, and I am incredibly sorry if my passion for doing good work has ever made anyone feel less than comfortable on set or feel less than celebrated for their efforts. Furthermore, I apologize to all the crew and cast for any negative attention Lethal Weapon is receiving because of these incidents,” Crawford continued.

“I take great pride in treating everyone in life with dignity and kindness. I am very grateful for my job, and I work extremely hard at it. I have a responsibility to do good work for my coworkers, my family, and my home state, and most especially for the fans. I hope they will stick with me and stick with the show,” he concluded.

The Lethal Weapon season two finale airs Tuesday, May 8 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.