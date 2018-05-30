Jimmy Kimmel Pitches John Goodman-Based ‘Roseanne’ Spinoff

Jimmy Kimmel pitched the perfect way to keep Roseanne‘s John Goodman on ABC after the popular series was canceled following Roseanne Barr’s racist comments against Valerie Jarrett.

On Tuesday night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the late night host addressed the news of the canceled series, and also suggested a way for the series too carry on without Barr herself.

“Hear me out, just because Roseanne is gone, it doesn’t mean the whole show has to go. The show must go on! That’s what we say in show business. And with that said, I have an idea that I think makes this work for everyone,” Kimmel said.

According to Fox News, the show then aired a fake trailer for a Roseanne spinoff focused solely on Dan (John Goodman). The trailer was met with cheers and a round of applause from the audience.

“Right? I mean, come on!” he said. “Think! I’m just saying, think.”

The host added that ABC needs Roseanne for its high ratings.

“We don’t have much on this network. We’re hoping the NBA finals goes 11 games this year,” Kimmel cracked. “We’re still airing America’s Funniest Home Videos. Roseanne was very ‘bigly’ hit for ABC, and we needed it.”

While Kimmel’s video was merely a joke, ABC is rumored to be working on a possible way to keep Barr’s co-stars together for a new series.

According to Entertainment Weekly, sources say executives from the network are meeting to discuss how they could keep a number of the actor without keeping the show itself.

The complication lies in that Barr — who posted a racist tweet that prompted the network to cancel the series in the first place — is credited as a creator of the show and its characters, so she would still benefit financially from a continuation.

Going the route of creating a spin-off could be an issue as it would keep Barr involved, and ABC intends to distance themselves from the comedian.

However since the actors are still under contract for the 13-episode second season, discussions are under way to make a whole new show with the same cast, sans Barr.

Some of the show’s writers are also set to stick around on ABC, as part of their deals with the studio, as noted by executive producer Dave Caplan, who revealed he and other executive producers Bruce Helford and Bruce Rasmussen have other plans.

“[They] have a pilot project with Tom Werner for ABC, and we’ll continue working together,” Caplan said. “I know that Tom really regretted the fact that we had such a wonderful writing staff together — a real rare collection of talent — and I know he’d like to continue using it in some fashion if that were possible.”