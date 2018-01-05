Here’s How to Livestream the Golden Globes

If you can’t get to a television on Sunday night, but still want to follow the Golden Globes live, NBC and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association is making the ceremony available online to stream.

NBC will live stream the ceremony on NBC.com/live or via the NBC mobile app. To use them, you need a subscription to Comcast, AT&T or another cable/satellite provider.

This is the first time NBC has the rights to live stream the Globes. As Recode reported last year, NBC’s contract with the HFPA and Dick Clark Productions, which produces the show, didn’t include streaming. NBC remedied that by securing streaming rights for the 2018 Globes, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed on Friday.

Other over-the-top devices with NBC apps, like Fubo, Sling TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Now will also carry the ceremony. You can also watch NBC using Hulu’s live TV service. As Vox points out, many of these services allow you to sign up for free trials, so you can check out the ceremony for free.

As for red carpet shows, NBC is offering a red carpet preshow on Facebook Live that starts at 6 p.m. ET at the Golden Globe Awards Facebook Page.

DCP and The Hollywood Reporter also teamed up for a post-game show that will stream on Twitter.

The Golden Globes start on NBC at 8 p.m. ET Sunday, with Seth Meyers hosting.

The nominees for Best Picture – Drama are Call Me By Your Name, Dunkirk, The Post, The Shape of Water and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

The nominees for Best Picture – Musical/Comedy are Get Out, The Disaster Artist, The Greatest Showman, I, Tonya and Lady Bird.

The nominees for Best TV Series – Drama are The Crown, Game of Thrones, The Handmaid’s Tale, Stranger Things and This Is Us.

The nominees for Best TV Series – Musical/Comedy are SMILF, Will & Grace, Master of None, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Black-ish.

The Shape of Water is the most-nominated movie with seven, while the most-nominated TV show is Big Little Lies with six.

Photo credit: NBC