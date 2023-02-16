'House of the Dragon': 5 Gifts to Make You Feel Like a Targaryen

More than a decade after Game of Thrones first took the world by storm, George R.R. Martin's fantasy world is continuing to dominate the entertainment world. After introducing fans to Houses Stark, Lannister, Baratheon, and Targaryen on the HBO series, fans are delving even deeper into the lore in the spinoff series House of the Dragon, and now it is easier than ever to enter the Targaryen dynasty yourself.

Debuting in August 2022 and based on Martin's book Fire & Blood, a companion to his series A Song of Ice and Fire, House of the Dragon acts as a sequel to Game of Thrones, which ended in May 2019. The series is about 180 years before the events of Game of Thrones and focuses on House Targaryen's rule over Westeros, starting with its high point and extending into one of its darkest chapters. Co-created by Martin and Ryan Condal, who serves as co-showrunner with Miguel Sapochnik, who also directs, it stars Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans.

Although Westeros may be a fictional world, and dragons may, unfortunately, be nothing more than fantasy, fans can feel a little more like a Targaryen with a variety of gifts worthy of the Iron Throne.

Fire and Blood

(Photo: Amazon)

No House of the Dragon collection is complete without a copy of Martin's Fire and Blood, the book on which House of the Dragon is based. The novel, released in 2018, tells the 300-year history of the Targaryens, including the Dance of Dragons, the war depicted on the HBO Max series. The book also covers the Doom, Maegor the Cruel's worst crimes, and other notable points in the Targaryen dynasty, as narrated by an archmaester named Gyldayn.

Fire & Blood by George R. R. Martin, $22

House of the Dragon Blu-ray

(Photo: Amazon)

Although it will probably be some time before House of the Dragon Season 2 arrives, fans can catch up on the first season and relive the tense drama with House of the Dragon Season 1 on home video. In addition to all 10 episodes, the blu-ray also includes more than an hour of bonus content, including the featurettes Return to the Seven Kingdoms and Welcome to Westeros, as well as an introduction to the characters, Before the Dance: An Illustrated History of George R. R. Martin, and Noble Houses.

House of the Dragon: The Complete First Season Blu-Ray, $37.46

Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon: Inside the Creation of a Targaryen Dynasty

(Photo: Amazon)

After getting hooked on the series, fans can go behind the scenes for an unparalleled look at the show's creation with Gina McIntyre's Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon: Inside the Creation of a Targaryen Dynasty. Released in January of this year and marking the only officially licensed making-of book for HBO's House of the Dragon from Insight Editions and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, the book offers fans an in-depth look at how House of the Dragon was lifted from the pages of Martin's book. With stunning visuals, including never-before-seen images like concept designs and locations, costumes, and set photos, the book features in-depth interviews with the show's cast as it offers exclusive insights and secrets, making it a perfect companion to Fire and Blood.

Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon: Inside the Creation of a Targaryen Dynasty, $48.99

Funko Pop! House of the Dragon – Syrax

(Photo: Amazon)

Although you may not be able to gift the House of the Dragon fan in your life an actual dragon, you can bestow them with their very own dragon figure. Amid the craze over the show, Funko. Released a new line of House of the Dragon Funko Pops, including a figure of Rhaenyra's dragon Syrax. The Syrax Funko Pop is one of several figures in the House of the Dragon line, which also includes King Viserys, Rhaenerya Targaryen, Daemon Targaryen, Alicent Hightower, Otto Hightower, and Corlys Valaryon.

Funko Pop! House of the Dragon – Syrax, $12.99

House of the Dragon Wine

(Photo: houseofthedragonwines.com)

As fans delve even deeper into the Targaryen dynasty, they can feel like a true Westerosi with House of the Dragon-inspired Pinot Noir, Cabernet Sauvignon, or red blend. Each bottle features the Targaryen sigil.

House of the Dragon wine, $20