‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Commentary Reveals Where Arya Went After Series Finale

Many Game of Thrones fans were left wondering where Arya Stark went after the series finale, and now the Season 8 commentary for the episode seems to have revealed the answer. ComicBook.com reports that in the final episode showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss said that the Arya went sailing off, leaving Westeros to become being a new life as an explorer. The site goes on to note that “in the final episode Arya says she will go to the land beyond where the maps end and find what is out there as she turns her eyes westward on the Sunset Sea.”

Now, Benioff and Weiss did not give a specific location where Arya may eventually end up, but based on the mythology in the fantasy novel series from George R.R. Martin, the outlet narrowed down the possibilities.

Using the story of Elissa Farman — friend of Princess Rhaena Targaryen, and daughter of a minor lord — from the book Fire and Blood, ComicBook determined that Arya may be on a similar path as Elissa.

The character left Westeros and sailed off on the Sunset Sea toward an unknown destination. Over the course of her journey, Elissa and her crew fight a kraken, discover multiple islands, and after her fellow explores give up and abandon the journey, “Elissa continues on.”

Notably, Elissa never returns home, but the crew members who turned back reported about her island discoveries. Later in the book, it is implied that Elissa’s ship was seen near the port of Asshai, in Essos, which suggests she was able to sail completely around the globe.

So while it is likely that Arya is having many of the same adventures as Elissa, fans won’t be seeing them in live-action anytime soon, as back in May it was reported that a series revolving around the young Stark will not be happening.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, HBO programming president Casey Bloys confirmed that none of the proposed Game of Thrones spinoffs would be featuring Arya,

“Nope, nope, nope. No,” he said. “Part of it is, I do want this show — this Game of Thrones, Dan and David’s show — to be its own thing. I don’t want to take characters from this world that they did beautifully and put them off into another world with someone else creating it.”

“I want to let it be the artistic piece they’ve got. That’s one of the reasons why I’m not trying to do the same show over,” he added. “George has a massive, massive world; there are so many ways in. That’s why we’re trying to do things that feel distinct — and to not try and redo the same show. That’s probably one of the reasons why, right now, a sequel or picking up any of the other characters doesn’t make sense for us.”

Game of Thrones season eight will be available to buy on Blu-ray on December 3.

