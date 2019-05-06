‘Game of Thrones’: How Will Jon Snow’s Revelation to Arya and Sansa Affect the Series Finale

Game of Thrones Season 8, Episode 4 revealed Jon Snow sharing his true lineage with Arya and Sansa Stark, and there’s a chance this could affect the series finale.

Warning! Major spoilers for Game of Thrones Season 8 lie ahead!

In the final episode of Season 7, fans were shocked to discover that Jon is not the bastard son of Ned Stark, but rather he is the son of Ned’s sister Lyanna and Rhaegar Targaryen. His real name is Aegon Targaryen, making him an heir with a claim to the Iron Throne, as well as Daenerys’ nephew.

Earlier this season, Jon found out himself, when Sam Tarley told him what he had discovered. The truth was also confirmed by Bran, who is now the Three-Eyed Raven and knows all.

He eventually told Daenerys the truth, much to her dismay. At first she didn’t want to believe it, but she eventually — mostly — accepted the truth.

Daenerys made it clear that she wanted the news to be kept secret, and she even asked him to swear Sam and Bran to secrecy.

However, Jon has now told his sisters — or cousins by blood — Arya and Sansa, and this spells trouble for his relationship with Daenerys.

Ultimately, what this means is that Jon could be the rightful king to rule, but he’s never expressed a desire to. In fact, he continues to state that he will rule the North while Daenerys rules as the Queen of the Seven Kingdoms.

While we have no idea yet how this definitely impact the end of the show, it will certainly mean that Sansa at the very least will push hard for him to be the one to rule Westeros.

Kit Harington, who plays Jon Snow, recently opened up about his true feelings on the show ending, saying, that he is “maybe not happy, but very satisfied.”

“It’s like when you finish a book, you’re not happy it’s over are you? You don’t finish a good book and say, ‘I’m happy I finished that.’ But you have this grief that it’s over, and it’s exactly same with nine years doing this show,” Harington added. “No matter how it ended, or how it does end, there’s always this bit of you that’s like, ‘Oh’; there’s this loss around it.”

“I’m so excited for people to see it,” he continued. “I think it’s going to be extraordinary; hopefully it’ll change TV again like it did originally, and break boundaries. I think it might.”

Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.