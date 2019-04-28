‘Game of Thrones’ Star Emilia Clarke Goes Undercover as Jon Snow in Hilarious NYC Prank

Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke plays Daenerys Targaryen on the show, but she took a shot at playing Kit Harington‘s Jon Snow in a hilarious New York City prank video filmed for a new Omaze charity contest.

In the four-minute skit, Clarke visits Times Square to surprise a Walking Dead fan and a street vendor. She also stops by a shop for an unconventional reunion with Khal Drago. No, Jason Momoa did not take part in the skit, but Clarke picked up an Aquaman bobble head to “take it for (ahem) later.”

Clarke also picked up an “I (heart) NY” shirt, which she edited to read “I (heart) Dany.”

The Solo: A Star Wars Story actress also posed for photos with people wearing Superman and Batman costumes.

The Omaze contest winner will get to hang out with Clarke and have a “prop-filled photoshoot” with the actress before a private screening of the Game of Thrones series finale. The winner will also be flown out to meet her.

Proceeds from the contest will go to Clarke’s SameYou charity, which she established to help young adults who have suffered a brain injury or stroke. Donations will help fund a research program with the Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital Boston to find new ways to help recovering young adults.

The contest expires in nine days, and fans can donate between $10 and $5,000 for more chances to win.

Clarke had personal experiences with brain injuries. In March, she revealed she suffered a brain aneurysm in 2011 while she was working out and needed brain surgery. She also suffered another aneurysm scare years later.

Earlier this month, Clarke said the incident made her realize how fragile life is.

“You go on the set, and you play a badass character, and you walk through fire, and you speak to hundreds of people, and you’re being asked to … work as hard as you possibly can. And that became the thing that just saved me from considering my own mortality, yeah,” Clarke told CBS Sunday Morning. “The brain injury grounded me in a way that nothing else could.”

She also shared photos from the surgeries.

“So, the second one, there was a bit of my brain that actually died. If a part of your brain doesn’t get blood to it for a minute, it will just no longer work. It’s like you short circuit. So, I had that,” Clarke explained. “So, they literally were looking at the brain and being like, ‘Well, we think it could be her concentration, it could be her peripheral vision’ [that was affected]. I always say it’s my taste in men.”

Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

