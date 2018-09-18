‘Big Brother’: Julie Chen Reportedly Plans to Continue as Host

Julie Chen officially left The Talk, however, she reportedly intends to continue hosting her other CBS show, Big Brother.

Chen has been on leave from The Talk for about a week now — ever since her husband, Les Moonves, stepped away as CEO of CBS following sexual misconduct allegations. She revealed that she was leaving the table for good in a pre-taped message on Tuesday. However, sources within the company told CNN that she would not be leaving the Big Brother house behind just yet.

Big Brother is the longest-running reality show on CBS, and Chen has hosted since the series premiere back in 2000. The season finale airs next week on Wednesday, Sept. 26. By all accounts, there is no reason not to assume Chen will be back next year, despite her sudden departure from The Talk.

In Chen’s farewell address Tuesday, she praised the show for all that it accomplished, and thanked everyone from producers to fans for helping her be a part of it.

“I have been at The Talk since the day it started nine years ago, and the cast, crew and staff have become family to me over the years,” she said. “But right now I need to spend more time at home, with my husband and our young son, so I’ve decided to leave The Talk. I want to thank everyone at the show for the wonderful years together.”

Chen also called out each of her co-hosts individually in her farewell, noting their strengths and referencing their strong connections. She came to Sara Gilbert and Sharon Osbourne last. They are the only two other hosts that have been there since the series began.

“Sara and Sharon, we’ve been together since day one at The Talk. I’ve spent every day with you both. I will always treasure our friendship, the great parenting advice from both of you and the memories and laughs and all of the private jokes that the three of us have shared. We are the original three musketeers. I love you all, and I know this show and the sisterhood it stands for will live on for many, many, many more years to come,” she said.

CBS released its own official statement after the episode aired.

“For eight seasons, Julie Chen has co-hosted The Talk with incredible energy, grace and professionalism,” the statement read. “Her talents played a big role in our successful launch of CBS’ first network daytime talk show, and in the series growth into an Emmy Award-winning broadcast.”

The statement made it sound as though Chen would have an ongoing relationship with CBS, as the company wished her well on future projects.

“All of us here have tremendous appreciation for the dedication and passion she brought to the show every day and for her generous role as an ambassador for CBS Daytime,” it continued. “We are grateful for her many other contributions, respect her decision and wish Julie all the best in everything she does.”