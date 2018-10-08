AMC Addresses ‘The Walking Dead’ Actor Scott Wilson’s Death

AMC has released an official statement following the death of The Walking Dead actor Scott Wilson at the age of 76 from complications with leukemia.

The veteran actor, who portrayed beloved character Hershel Greene on the AMC series from seasons two through four, passed away following a battle with leukemia, his representative said. He was reportedly surrounded by family at his home in Los Angeles.

“Scott will always be remembered as a great actor and we all feel fortunate to have known him as an even better person. The character he embodied on The Walking Dead, Hershel, lived at the emotional core of the show,” the statement read, according to Comicbook.com. “Like Scott in our lives, Hershel was a character whose actions continue to inform our character’s choices to this day. Our hearts go out to his wife, his family, friends and to the millions of fans who loved him. Scott will be missed.”

News of Wilson’s death, which occurred during The Walking Dead‘s panel at New York Comic Con, rocked the TWD fandom, with both fans and Wilson’s co-stars taking to social media to mourn his loss.

“The best tv dad a girl could ask for. An amazing actor, inspiration, and friend. Love you, Scott. I miss you. RIP,” Emily Kinney, who portrayed Scott’s on-screen daughter Beth Greene, wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of them together.

I’m shocked and saddened to learn that Scott Wilson has passed away. In my times meeting him he was always kind and generous. Such a sweet man. He’ll by greatly missed. 😭💔 #RIPScottWilson #TWDFamily pic.twitter.com/snXh9862r8 — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas97) October 7, 2018

“‘my main squeeze’. scott and i always said that to each other on set (followed by finger guns), and i still have no idea what it means – but man am i gonna miss you,” Carl Grimes actor Chandler Riggs wrote. “we all learned so much from you, and it’s so saddening to hear that you aren’t with us anymore. i’ll never forget the things you told me and the time we spent together on set. love you man. i’m gonna miss you.”

Rest In Peace, Scott Wilson. Scott was one of the best human beings I had the honor of meeting. He will forever be apart of who I am. I consider myself so fortunate to have met him and to have been in his presence. The world & I love and miss you pic.twitter.com/DFUEKfNLop — Josh Petry (@jpetryfied44) October 7, 2018

Just prior to his death, it had been announced that Wilson would be reprising his role as Hershel Greene in an upcoming episode of The Waking Dead season nine. His scenes were filmed prior to his death.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on AMC.