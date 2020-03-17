Al Roker Gives Positive Update on His ‘Today Show’ Status Going Forward

Today Show meteorologist Al Roker has issued yet another statement to fans following the news that a member on the morning show’s staff had tested positive for the coronavirus. On Twitter, the longtime weatherman posted a video in which he updated his followers on the well-being of everyone in the Roker household. He also shared some interesting news in the process, telling fans that he would still be giving everyone their weather forecasts on Today live from his kitchen.

“Hey, everybody, I hope everybody stays safe. I hate to use social distancing, I say physical distancing. I think, socially, we want to connect more than ever,” he began in the video, before announcing that he wouldn’t be forgoing his forecasting duties anytime soon. “To that end, I will see you tomorrow morning, live on the Today Show. We’ll be coming to you live from my kitchen. But, we’ll see you then. Everybody’s fine here at the Roker household and we’ll check in then.”

“And our thoughts and prayers with all the first responders, all the healthcare professionals who are putting in on the line taking care of folks who have the coronavirus,” Roker continued. “Of course, to all of those affected personally, we say our thoughts and prayers are with you, as well. But, we will see you tomorrow morning on Today.”

Roker’s update comes shortly after the Today Show revealed that he and co-anchor Craig Melvin were pulled off the air after a staffer on the 3rd hour of the show tested positive for the coronavirus. After the news was revealed, Roker took to Twitter to share that he was “feeling fine” and that he and his family would be self-quarantining with his family for 15 days.

“Feeling fine. Don’t worry about us,” he wrote, alongside a video of anchors Hota Kotb and Savannah Guthrie announcing the news about the staffer’s diagnosis. “Thinking about our colleagues and all those who are really suffering. And God Bless the health care providers and [First Responders] helping.”

Roker later told fans that he was not experiencing any symptoms of the coronavirus and that he and his wife, ABC News journalist Deborah Roberts, would be self-isolating.

“Feeling great this am. Thinking about our friend and colleague,” Melvin, who was also pulled off the air, tweeted about the news. “Thinking about everyone grappling with this right now. I’ll be fine. So will we.”