Woman Accused of Riding Cart While Drinking Wine From Pringles Can Banned From Texas Walmart

One Wichita Falls, Texas woman decided to start her weekend a little early by drinking wine from Pringles cans while driving a cart around a Walmart parking lot for several hours.

Around 9 a.m. Friday morning, Wichita Falls police received a call from dispatchers reporting a woman was acting suspiciously in the parking lot. Police spokesperson Officer Jeff Hughes told the Wichita Falls Times Record News that dispatchers told them to find a woman wearing a blue jacket and black pants.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The woman was riding an electric cart usually used for people with physical limitations. Police were also told she was drinking wine from a Pringles can, which usually hold potato chips.

The person who reported the incident said the woman started riding around the parking lot around 6:30 a.m.

When police arrived at the scene, they found her at a nearby restaurant. They told her she was banned from the Walmart, but she was not charged with a crime, notes Fox8.

This is hardly the first time there have been weird crimes at Walmart stores. In December 2015, a 25-year-old woman was arrested at a Lecanto, Florida Walmart for allegedly eating sushi, part of a rotisserie chicken and cinnamon rolls and drinking wine while driving a motorized cart around the store, reports CBS Miami.

The woman, identified as Josseleen Elida Lopez, ate and drank $32.36 worth of food and wine, according to police. Lopez told detectives she was homeless, and they also found empty syringes in her possession. She told police she used the syringes for crystal meth, and admitted to police she knew what she was doing was wrong.

In October 2013, 26-year-old Joshua Zirke was arrested a North Carolina Walmart after allegedly threatening to “shoot up” the store if they did not sell him a shotgun, reports The Herald.

According to the police report, Zirke was “extremely intoxicated” during the incident, which began after he claimed he needed to call his wife to ask if he could buy the shotgun. He wanted to buy it anyway, and showed a clerk a handgun in his waistband. Police later arrived at the store to find him sitting on the floor near the sporting goods section, with a handgun, a pocket knife and shotgun shells.

Zirke was charged with disorderly conduct and shoplifting.