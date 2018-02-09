Winter Olympics: Watch a Child Taste-Test an NBC Camera

Hundreds of athletes from around the globe are gathering in Pyeongchang, South Korea, but a small child is stealing the spotlight and rising as the breakout star.

As athletes gathered in Pyeongchang for the Opening Ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics, fans gathered to see the world-televised event and root for their home country. While many eyes were on the athletes, however, a small child easily stole the spotlight when he became a little too curious about finding out what an NBC camera tasted like.

“Early breakout star of the Olympics is the small child who really wanted to know what an NBC camera tastes like,” Twitter user Josh Billinson wrote, including a gif of the incident which shows the child lunging in with his tongue sticking out, fully prepared to taste-test the NBC camera. A woman standing behind him, presumably his mother, pulls him back before he has a chance to give the camera a slobbery kiss.

It didn’t take long for other Twitter users to fall in love with the gif and the hilariously curious young child.

“And a big sloppy kiss to all my new fans all over the world,” one person commented.

“This camera tastes like content,” another joked.

“FYI, @nbc cameras DO NOT taste like ice cream,” another informed Twitter users.

The Opening Ceremony began Friday morning at 6 a.m. ET. According to the International Olympic Committee, the ceremony includes entry by the head of state, the playing of the national anthem, the participants’ parade, the symbolic release of pigeons, the head of state declaring the Games open, raising the Olympic flag and playing the anthem, taking of the Olympic oath by athletes, officials and coaches, the Olympic flame and torch relay and the artistic program.

Spectators attending the events this year will be facing the bitter cold at the open-air Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium, with temperatures hovering near zero degrees. Pyeongchang, where the 2018 Winter Olympics are being held, is about 80 miles east of Seoul — South Korea’s capital — and 60 miles south of the Demilitarized Zone that separates North and South Korea.