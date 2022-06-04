UMass Amherst Lacrosse Player Aidan Kaminska's Death Revealed by University

✖

The University of Massachusetts, Amherst announced that a student died this week and joined the community in mourning. According to a report by NBC Boston, 19-year-old Aidan Kaminska passed away on Monday. His cause of death was not revealed publicly.

Kaminska was mourned widely by school officials on social media – particularly the accounts of athletic departments since he was an active participant in those activities. Kaminska was reportedly a member of the school's lauded lacross team. Playing as a redshirt freshman last year, Kaminska scored a hat trick in his team's CCA Championship semifinal in Philadelphia back in May. He was also on the school's all-tournament team, and the school was looking forward to many more accomplishments from Kaminska in the years to come.

We join @UMassAthletics in mourning the loss of men's lacrosse player Aidan Kaminska. https://t.co/bmwieDAs48 — UMass Amherst (@UMassAmherst) June 1, 2022

"The Massachusetts athletics department extends condolences to Aidan's family, friends, teammates and coaches," read a brief statement from the school. Other statements followed a similar template, without adding much detail on Kaminska's passing. Atlantic 10 Conference Commissioner Bernadette V. McGlade issued a statement as well.

"We lost an amazing young man far too early in this life, and we send prayers of support and strength," it read. UMass Amherst's lacross team is called the Minutemen, and Kaminska played a midfielder on the team.

Kaminska was reportedly from Port Jefferson, New York on Long Island, and he was returned there after his death. The school announced the details of his memorial services publicly. A wake took place in East Setauket, New York on Friday followed by a funeral at the Infant Jesus Chapel at St. Charles Hospital in Port Jefferson on Saturday morning. He was laid to rest in St. James RC Church in Setauket.

UMass Amherst is a public university and a member of the Five College Consortium in the Western Massachusetts area. The school is lauded for its athletics programs, particularly ice hockey, football, lacrosse and field hockey. The school also has programs for baseball, basketball, soccer, cross country, swimming, rowing, softball and indoor and outdoor track and field.

The prevalence of athletics only made this loss harder for the UMass Amherst community. Students and faculty are mourning Kaminska on campus as the school changes gears for the summer.