Thousand Oaks Shooting Victim Alaina Housely’s Family Releases Statement on ‘Senseless Shootings’

Alaina Housley’s family spoke out Thursday after their daughter was killed in a mass shooting Wednesday night in Thousand Oaks, California.

“Words can’t describe our grief over losing our daughter, Alaina,” the family’s statement to the Pepperdine University Graphic began. “She was everything we could hope for in a child: kind, smart, beautiful and respectful. She continued the family’s tradition of attending Pepperdine University. She was so happy to be a Wave. We are grateful to the Pepperdine community for their support during this difficult time.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We want to honor Alaina by focusing on how she lived her life,” the statement continued. “She would have enjoyed the public debate that is certain to happen after this tragedy. But she would have insisted that it be respectful with an eye toward solving these senseless shootings.”

“We send our condolences to the family and friends of the other victims. We especially thank Sgt. Ron Helus’ family for their sacrifice,” the family added.

Housley was with her friends at Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks during its weekly “college country night” on Wednesday when suspected gunman Ian Long entered and started firing, killing 12 people and injuring 25 others.

Housley, a student at Pepperdine University, was the niece of actress Tamera Mowry-Housley and her husband, Fox News correspondent Adam Housley.

“Our hearts are broken. We just learned that our niece Alaina was one of the victims of last night’s shooting at Borderline bar in Thousand Oaks,” the couple said in a statement Thursday. “Alaina was an incredible young woman with so much life ahead of her and we are devastated that her life was cut short in this manner. We thank everyone for your prayers and ask for privacy at this time.”

Mowry-Housley shared an emotional tribute to the Pepperdine University student on Thursday. “Alaina. My sweet, sweet Alaina. My heart breaks. I’m still in disbelief. It’s not fair how you were taken and how soon you were taken from us,” The Real co-host wrote on Instagram.

“I was blessed to know you ever since you were 5. You stole my heart. I will miss our inside jokes, serenading at the piano,” she continued. “Thank you for being patient with me learning how to braid your hair, and I will never forget our duet singing the national anthem at Napa’s soccer game.”

“I love you. I love you. I love you. You are gonna make one gorgeous angel. My heart and prayers are with every victim of this tragedy,” she concluded.

Housley also shared a tribute to Alaina on Thursday. “My sweet, sweet…Alaina. Oh how I miss you. Oh how I miss u,” he wrote, adding the hashtag #heartbroken.

Housley attempted to search for his niece at the Los Robles Regional Medical Center around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday but was turned away because the hospital was on lockdown. Mowry-Housley’s talk show also released a statement expressing condolences.

“The Real is heartbroken for the victims of the senseless tragedy in Thousand Oaks, which included Alaina Housley, the niece of Tamera and Adam Housley,” they said.

“We send prayers and strength to all the victims’ families and their community as well as our gratitude to the first responders. We send all our love and our deepest condolences to the Housleys, our family, during this difficult time.”

Photo credit: Instagram / @tameramowrytwo