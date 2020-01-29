Family of Helicopter Crash Victims Sarah and Payton Chester ‘Heartbroken’ and ‘in Disbelief’ After Their Deaths

The family of two of the victims in the fatal helicopter crash Sunday morning have started speaking out in remembrance of their lost loved ones. Along with NBA star Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna both Sarah Chester and her daughter, Payton were also killed in the crash. Chester’s brother, La Serna High football coach Andy George, said he and his family are simply “heartbroken.”

“It’s starting to settle in a little bit, but I’m still in disbelief,” George told The OC Register. “We were always trying to be there for each other and we were really close. She’s the one that everybody counted on. She was there for everyone. She was everything to her family, to our family. Anytime I needed anything, she was the person I went to.”

Regarding his late sister, Sarah, George called her a “strong, kind, intelligent, funny, beautiful, and was everything to us.” As far as his niece, Peyton, he spoke about her love of basketball, and her devotion to the basketball team at Bryant’s Mamba Academy.

“It was obviously a big part of her life,” George said. “[Bryant] was always there for them. She wanted to play in high school and college. It’s just so hard to believe they’re gone. She had this sweetest soul, the kindest, most gentlest person you would ever meet. She always had a huge smile on her face. Every time we would see her she would spend all her time with my little daughters. She enjoyed every minute of being there for them, and in basketball, she worked so hard at it. She was good, she had a big future ahead for her. It’s just so devastating.”

Over the weekend, Katie Couric also shared a touching tribute to other victims of the crash, including John Altobelli, his wife Keri and their teenage daughter, Alyssa, another member of Bryant’s Mamba Academy.

“I don’t know about you all, but I can’t stop thinking about all those families who, in an instant, lost so much,” Couric wrote in the caption. “Especially the three young girls, full of promise, potential and so much of their lives ahead of them. I have no words of wisdom here except life is a precious gift and we should be grateful every day.”

“Let’s try to remember and to rise above,” the caption concluded.” Perhaps that’s the best way to honor the lives that are cut short, not just yesterday, but every day.”