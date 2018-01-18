Teen’s Death Ruled Suicide by Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

A Virginia family seeking answers to their 17-year-old daughter’s death Saturday night found out Tuesday that Hannah Green died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The Amelia County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Green’s death a suicide, WTRV reports.

Earlier in the week, Green’s family spoke out saying they had no answers as to how she died, other than that she was shot late Saturday in a storage building at a property of a residential subdivision in Amelia County, about 50 miles west of Richmond.

According to reports, the high school senior and standout softball player was conscious and able to talk to deputies while transported to the hospital via ambulance, but later died.

Investigators have not released any additional information on what happened the night Green died.

On Monday, Green’s stepmother Tina Green said there was no indication that “she would have done this to herself” based on the last time she spoke with her stepdaughter.

Green’s grieving family said she will be remembered most for her infectious smile.

“Hannah was always smiling, always happy. She loved playing softball and she loved being with her friends. She loved family,” said her father, William Green.

Family members say Green loved softball and played volleyball, was set to graduate this spring and planned to attend Longwood University on a softball scholarship.

“She had been playing softball all her life, and Longwood wanted her to come out and play softball for them,” Jerry Shore, the brother of Green’s stepmother, Tina Green, told the Richmond Times-Dispatch. “I know there was some kind of scholarship involved, because Hannah not only played softball for Amelia, but she also played for the recreation league, for the travel league — it was just a big passion for her.”

More than 100 classmates, teammates and family friends attended a candlelight vigil for Green held at the Amelia High School softball field Monday night.

Softball coach Robin Gary, who helped organize the candlelight vigil, said teammates wanted to pay tribute to the beloved student.

Hannah’s best friend Deanna Dorton said Hannah would have been humbled by the turnout at the vigil, which included students from several surrounding schools.

“I can’t put into words how happy she would have been from this, knowing how many people loved her,” she said.

“It’s (terrible) to lose Hannah as gifted and talented as she was,” Shore said. “She could just like light up a room. She never had a frown. If you walked into a room, you could always spot Hannah’s smile from a mile away.”

“She was very beautiful, very tall and was a laughy-jokey kind of person,” Shore added.

Friends and family set up a GoFundMe to help Green’s family pay for funeral costs. Any additional money raised would be donated to the Amelia High School softball team in Hannah’s name, Tina Green said.