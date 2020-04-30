Stimulus Checks: 7 States Where the Payments Helped the Least

As millions of Americans receive stimulus checks meant to lessen the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, some states' residents will find that check making a bigger dent in their monthly bills than others, based on the cost of living where they live.

U.S. Census data, examined by Ownerly, helped estimate stimulus check payouts based on the number of households that fall within income levels for full or partial bailout checks, as well as average number of children in those homes, then compared those numbers to the average household bills based on average rent, utilities, cable/satellite and mobile phone.

“To be sure, there are few who believe the payouts will cover full costs for the recently unemployed, especially facing an uncertain time frame in which employment markets may recover from the coronavirus,” said Richard Gargan, spokesman for Ownerly in a statement. "Rather, the index gives a directional indication of the states which stand to economically benefit the most based on average family size and monthly costs."

While states like Mississippi, Arkansas, Oklahoma, West Virginia and South Dakota came out on top when it comes to the economic impact the payments will have, other, more expensive states had a far lesser portion of average bills paid. Keep scrolling to read more about the states where the checks won't go as far.