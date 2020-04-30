Stimulus Checks: 7 States Where the Payments Helped the Least
As millions of Americans receive stimulus checks meant to lessen the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, some states' residents will find that check making a bigger dent in their monthly bills than others, based on the cost of living where they live.
U.S. Census data, examined by Ownerly, helped estimate stimulus check payouts based on the number of households that fall within income levels for full or partial bailout checks, as well as average number of children in those homes, then compared those numbers to the average household bills based on average rent, utilities, cable/satellite and mobile phone.
“To be sure, there are few who believe the payouts will cover full costs for the recently unemployed, especially facing an uncertain time frame in which employment markets may recover from the coronavirus,” said Richard Gargan, spokesman for Ownerly in a statement. "Rather, the index gives a directional indication of the states which stand to economically benefit the most based on average family size and monthly costs."
While states like Mississippi, Arkansas, Oklahoma, West Virginia and South Dakota came out on top when it comes to the economic impact the payments will have, other, more expensive states had a far lesser portion of average bills paid. Keep scrolling to read more about the states where the checks won't go as far.
Massachusetts
In Massachusetts, the average payout of $1, 897 only covered 66 percent of people's monthly bills, calculated by Ownerly to be about $2,880. The state's unemployment rate is significantly lower than the 6.6 percent national rate, however, with the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics calculating only a 2.9 percent unemployment rate in the last full month.
California
In California, the average payout of $2,206 only covered 71 percent of a person's monthly bills, calculated by Ownerly to be about $3,116. The state's unemployment rate is much closer to the 6.6 percent national rate, with the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reporting a 5.3 percent unemployment rate in March.
Hawaii
In Hawaii, the average payout of $2,189 only covered 74 percent of a person's monthly bills, calculated by Ownerly to be about $2,847 While the island state is known for a high cost of living, its unemployment rate is significantly below the national rate at 2.6 percent over the last full month, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
New York
New York may be the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, but the average payout of $2,121 also only covered 74 percent of an individual's monthly bills, calculated by Ownerly to be about $2,948. The state's unemployment rate isn't far off the national 6.6 percent rate, with the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reporting a 4.5 percent unemployment rate in March.
New Jersey
Not far off geographically from New York, New Jersey is in a similar economic position when it comes to stimulus payments. In New Jersey, the average payout of $1,931 also only covered 75 percent of a person's monthly bills, calculated by Ownerly to be about $2,586. The state's unemployment rate is significantly lower, however, with the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reporting a 3.8 percent unemployment rate in March.
Washington
Back on the west coast, Washington's average payout of $1,946 covered 82 percent of a person's monthly bills, calculated by Ownerly to be about $2,373. The state's unemployment rate skyrocketed amid the coronavirus pandemic, however, with the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reporting a 5.1 percent unemployment rate in March.
Maryland
In New England, Maryland's average payout of $1,918 covered 84 percent of a person's monthly bills, calculated by Ownerly to be about $2,279. The state's unemployment rate remained somewhat steady in March, despite the coronavirus pandemic, however, with the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reporting a 3.3 percent unemployment rate in the last full month.